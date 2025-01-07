Veteran sharpshooter gives Orlando Magic a home run trade target

The trade deadline is on the horizon, and, like every year, the rumors and speculations are starting to take over NBA discourse. Jimmy Buttler and De’Aaron Fox are the biggest names that will potentially change teams by next month after much drama in Miami and Sacramento.

The Magic have already been linked to Fox, and with all the injuries the team had to endure, it is not difficult to imagine the Magic exploring the traded market for upgrades and additional support. Trading for Fox is certainly an idea the Magic should entertain, but he is far from the only option out there.

ESPN recently published an article with one trade candidate to watch on every NBA team. One name in the Western Conference should catch the Magic’s attention.

Luke Kennard could improve the Magic’s 3-point shooting

According to the ESPN article, the Memphis Grizzlies player to watch is Luke Kennard. He was reportedly already included in an offer for Dorian Finney-Smith and is averaging the fewest minutes per game since coming to Memphis.

Kennard is not a flashy or incredibly impressive name, but trading for him could make a difference for the Magic, especially if they do not want to make a big all-in trade in the middle of the season while Banchero and Wagner are either still out or finding their rhythm again on the court.

Kennard’s biggest asset is his shooting. He has never averaged less than 39.4 percent shooting from three in his career. Since the 2020-21 season, he has been averaging at least 44.6 percent from long-range each year on relatively high volume. Currently, he is converting 44.6 percent of his 4.4 attempts per game.

Even after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over the summer, the Magic do not have a shooter like Kennard on the roster. The Magic are the worst 3-point shooting team in the league and could desperately use someone to space the floor.

Kennard could do that, particularly once the Magic are healthy and have Banchero and Wagner available to create easier looks for their teammates. Even Kennard’s biggest weakness—his defense—would not be a huge concern in Orlando. If there is one thing the Magic are well set up to do, it is masking a player’s defensive shortcomings.

Between Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Black, and Gary Harris, the Magic have several defensive-minded guards to pair with Kennard. And, who knows, maybe the Magic’s culture could help Kennard improve on that end of the floor.

Either way, the Magic need some help offensively and might not be able to avoid adding someone who is not known for their defense. Even with a short-handed roster, they continue to find ways to win, but battling, fighting, and relying on another player to step up every game is not what makes a true playoff contender. The Magic do not have to make a big splash quite yet, but they could certainly use a reliable 3-point shooter to improve the spacing around Wagner and Banchero.