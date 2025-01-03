Magic must at least consider opportunity to add star guard to incredible young core

The 2024-25 season has not gone smoothly for the Orlando Magic so far. Injuries, particularly to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, have made it a rocky ride. Despite all the struggles, the Magic are still fourth in the Eastern Conference and learned a lot about their team. Mainly, they learned that Franz Wagner was ready to live up to his max extension and to break into All-Star territory.

When news broke that Paolo Banchero would be out for an extended time, it seemed that the Magic would struggle immensely. The first few games without their superstar certainly indicated that a lot of losing was on the horizon for the young Magic. Then, Franz Wagner took over, and the Magic continued to win. He looked like a true All-Star.

The way Wagner and Banchero were playing before their injuries suggests that the Magic should finally consider making a big trade for a third star. They opted not to chase a star during the summer, wanting to see how their young roster would do after making the playoffs. It was a reasonable decision, but, if they want to reach the next level, the Magic still need to add an All-Star-level guard who can boost the team’s offense.

Fortunately, one might be available.

Orlando has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Fox

The Sacramento Kings are in trouble, it seems. After a rough start to the season, they fired head coach Mike Brown and may now lose De’Aaron Fox as well. For a while now, it has been rumored that Fox wants to leave Sacramento and go to a winning situation.

Marc Stein recently reported, “San Antonio and the two Florida teams (Miami and Orlando) have been the most frequently cited potential trade suitors for the lefty, who has scored one NBA All-Star selection and earned All-NBA honors in 2022-23.”

Magic fans have been monitoring the situations of certain guards ever since Orlando’s playoff loss. Fox has not been one of them. Instead, names like LaMelo Ball, Trae Young, and Anfernee Simons continuously popped up. Fox may actually be available, though, and could be a good fit in Orlando.

The Magic need someone who can boost their offense, even when Banchero and Wagner are both available and playing well. Fox has averaged between 21.1 and 26.8 points per game since the 2019-20 season while also averaging 6.1 assists per game.

The 27-year-old guard can score and make plays for his teammates, which would significantly lighten the offensive load Wagner and Banchero have to carry for the Magic, while also being a capable defender. Fox may not be known for his defense the way Jalen Suggs is, but he showed under Mike Brown that he can hold his own against some tough assignments. Jamahl Mosley should be able to coax a similar, if not higher, commitment to playing defense out of Fox.

One concern with Fox’s fit in Orlando would be his 3-point shooting. His shot looked much improved in 2023-24, as he converted 36.9 percent of his 7.8 attempts per game. This season, his percentage is back down to 32.9 percent, and adding another middling 3-point shooter to the Magic is not ideal. At the same time, however, adding another offensive force to the team would likely open up easier shots for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, and any other Magic players usually capable of hitting threes.

No guard out there will be a perfect fit for the Magic, whether it is because of defensive shortcomings or struggles from three, and adding someone of De’Aaron Fox’s caliber could still take the Magic to the next level. All-Star guards do not hit the trade market often, and the Magic do not want to miss out on at least looking into a trade for Fox.