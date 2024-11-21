Magic’s much-criticized offseason move is looking pretty good after all
Franz Wagner is playing like an elite NBA player.
After his third NBA season, the Magic gave Wagner a max contract worth over $224 million, and he joined legendary company. Wagner became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 700 assists at age 22 or younger during their first three seasons.
The other players in that category are legendary players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Chris Paul. The organization has stuck by Wagner during his low points and it has paid off tremendously. Let's break down the short list of players on this list.
LeBron James was the youngest player to reach these milestones and arguably the best player to ever step onto an NBA court. Russell Westbrook is the only player in NBA history who recorded a triple-double with six franchises. Luke Doncic has already been an MVP candidate several times despite being only 25 years old. Anthony Edwards is often lauded as one of the future faces of the league, and Chris Paul was one of the best point guards in the NBA for several years.
Sometimes it's hard to look at Franz Wagner as a player who can be compared to great players like the ones on this list, and his max extension was often referred to as an overpay. And yet, he has earned his position as one of the rising stars in the league.
Early in the season, it looks like they made the right decision with the contract. The organization is building something magical in Central Florida and deserves every right to continue on this road of success. It's time to stop the hate and give Wagner his credit.
Wagner has elevated his game in Banchero’s absence
Wagner has kept the boat afloat while Banchero sits out and recovers from a torn oblique injury he suffered in a loss at Chicago. At first, it seemed as if the bottom had fallen out of a promising season for the Magic after they lost their first four games. The Magic dropped games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After that, the Magic won six consecutive games before losing to the LA Clippers, and Wagner was the one who stepped up and led his team. For a while, he looked like one of the better first options in the NBA. In the last five games of that win streak (against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Indians Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Phoenix Suns), Wagner averaged 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
He was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after week 4 and averaged 30.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in three games. The Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox won the award in the West.
Franz Wagner had to endure a lot of criticism, especially after the debacle in last season’s Game Seven when he only scored six points. He has learned and grown from that point in his career and has blossomed into an All-Star-level player
Now the organization can boast about the two historical players that they have on their roster and how they plan on winning a title in the near future. That will only happen if head coach Jamahl Mosely finds a way to get them both going at the same time. Wagner has proven that he can handle becoming a winner as a first option on a competitive team, and that is great news for the organization, but he also needs to replicate the same kind of production once Banchero is back from his injury.