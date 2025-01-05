3 Sleeper trade targets for the Magic to pursue ahead of the trade deadline

It is no secret to Orlando Magic fans that the team has been bitten by the injury bug this season. With injuries to key players such as Paolo Banchero and the Wagner brothers, the Magic have had to be creative with their minutes distribution. This has been particularly true with the second unit. Banchero and Franz Wagner are expected back this season, but the team has been particularly hampered by losing Mo Wagner as the backup center. The team should also be looking to improve its guard play and overall three-point shooting.

The easiest way to fix any holes currently on the roster would be to explore the trade market. After a relatively quiet offseason, it may be time for Orlando to make a move. The Magic will no doubt be calling other GMs across the league to make a deal. Orlando is hungry for a deep playoff run, and these trades would go a long way toward solidifying an already dangerous squad when healthy.

3. Anfernee Simons

The 25-year-old Simons has ties to the Orlando metro area, having been born in Altamonte Springs. A trade to the Magic brings him back to the land of the I-4 Eyesore.

Last season, Simons set career highs in points per game (22.6) and assists (5.5). He did this while shooting threes at a 38.5 percent rate. Simons's production has regressed a bit this season on a Portland Trail Blazers team that does not seem to have a direction at 12-22. The Blazers also have Simons playing out of position as a point guard when he is a more natural shooting guard.

A change of scenery to a playoff team would likely reinvigorate Simons's play. The Magic guard depth chart also could use some reinvigorating as it remains to be seen how long they will be without starter Jalen Suggs due to his back injury. For the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe is firmly in place as their starting shooting guard, while Scoot Henderson will need a place to start eventually as a point guard. The writing is on the wall: if Simons is going to start in the future, it will not be in Portland. This trade makes almost too much sense.

2. Obi Toppin

t's not a full NBA season unless there are trade rumors flying around the Indiana Pacers. With last season's acquisition of Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, Obi Toppin thrived coming off the bench. The former lottery pick was written off until his move to Indiana but has found a significant role as a high-flying energy piece that can space the floor.

Toppin is a case study of how the right environment can unlock talent. He set career highs in basically every offensive efficiency number, shooting 57.3 percent from the floor and over 40 percent from deep. The biggest knock of Toppin's game has always been defensive weaknesses, but the rest of the Magic roster could easily mask it. The Magic need more offensive punch, especially as a team that continues to rank dead last in the association in three-point shooting.

Toppin provides this spark with the occasional Eastbay that is worth the price of admission itself. Additionally, a trade will also make minutes available for lottery pick Jarace Walker on Indiana's bench. Toppin is also under contract through the 2027-2028 season, never making more than $16.4 million. The Pacers make sense as trade partners, as they may be looking for defensive help to get them back into contention.

1. Jonas Valančiūnas

Losing Mo Wagner for the season is not just about production but attitude. Wagner is the heart of the second unit, and his impact cannot be fully quantified. However, production-wise, there is a bit of a hole left at the center position. Enter Jonas Valančiūnas.

At 32 years old, Valančiūnas is certainly not the 20 points and 12 rebounds guy he used to be. However, he is still averaging eight rebounds in only 20 minutes of play per night on a horrific Washington Wizards team. The Wizards will likely be looking for any assets at all for their impending rebuild, so Valančiūnas's services will likely be highly sought after.

The Magic are the fourth-worst rebounding team in the league, so this trade works towards improving a frustrating weakness of this squad. Valančiūnas is still efficient, shooting over 55 percent from the floor. Just do not ask him to shoot any threes.

The Magic rank among the bottom ten in transition points per game. There is no doubt that a more effective rebounding game would improve transition opportunities. Valančiūnas is certainly not a building block nor a long-term solution, but he would provide much-needed assistance to a team that is looking to open its championship window. He's a great teammate and would provide veteran leadership to a young, talented core.