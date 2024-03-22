Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 Draft prospects you won't see in March Madness
With March Madness upon us, it is an exciting time for college basketball and the NBA to look at potential draft prospects. But not all of them are in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at five draft prospects that are not in the big dance for the Orlando Magic to look at.
By Alfred Ezman
5 Draft prospects Orlando Magic fans won't see in March Madness
Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans (Australia)
Bobi Klintman has a similar frame to Tyler Smith at 6-foot-10 tall and 225 pounds. He has a sneaky good ability to get to the line often averaging 4.8 free throw attempts per game and shooting them at an 81.3 percent mark in the NBL in Australia.
This fits the Orlando Magic's reputation for being one of the best teams in the NBA at getting to the line often to keep the game at their tempo and get offense from there. They love the athletic players like Klintman who can showcase versatile skills with size.
Klintman also has good active hands for a player as tall as he is. He gets 1.7 steals per 36 minutes and that kind of defense can also make him a valued member for a Magic team known for top-notch defense.
He is also not afraid to take the three-pointer either, averaging 3.5 attempts per game. If Orlando can get an effective long-range shooter with the kind of size Klintman has, it would be a big weapon.
He has a lot of intangibles that many of the Magic players have with free throw shooting and defense and on top of that, he could be one to open up the team's three-point shooting.
Klintman should go shortly after the Lottery -- the Magic currently hold the 21st pick -- and that puts him right in the range for the magic to pick him. He is young and still prone to wild swings -- that is how his season has gone in Australia. But the talent is pretty evident.