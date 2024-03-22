Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 Draft prospects you won't see in March Madness
With March Madness upon us, it is an exciting time for college basketball and the NBA to look at potential draft prospects. But not all of them are in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at five draft prospects that are not in the big dance for the Orlando Magic to look at.
By Alfred Ezman
Tyler Smith, G-League Ignite
Tyler Smith is a 6-foot-11 big-time scorer from the G-League Ignite.
Despite him not getting a chance to play in March Madness, he has put skills on display that make him a first-round selection. His true shooting percentage is eye candy as it sits at 61.2 percent with his field goal percentage at 47.6 percent and three-point percentage at 36.4 percent.
He takes a lot of shots from all areas of the floor too averaging 10.3 field goals and 3.7 three-pointers in each game. He can turn it up a notch and score against defenders when in isolation scenarios.
His scoring ability is something the Magic could use for a spark off of the bench when their current wing players, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, need time to rest. With his size and ability to play inside and out, he fits the overall philosophy the team has for versatility.
At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he fits the ideal for the modern NBA big. He just may need some time to refine his skills after his year int he G-League Ignite system. But Smith is someone who has plenty of value to develop, especially for someone projected to go in the 20s in this draft.
The scoring value out of Smith with his frame is something that fits the modern NBA and can really give Orlando another bucket-getting threat other teams would have to worry about.