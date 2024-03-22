Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 Draft prospects you won't see in March Madness
With March Madness upon us, it is an exciting time for college basketball and the NBA to look at potential draft prospects. But not all of them are in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at five draft prospects that are not in the big dance for the Orlando Magic to look at.
By Alfred Ezman
5 Draft prospects Orlando Magic fans won't see in March Madness
Kel'el Ware, Indiana
Kel'el Ware is a sophomore center from Indiana who can help the Orlando Magic find an all-around center to work with. At 7-feet, 223 pounds, he brings a towering frame to teams that are looking into him.
His offensive work sticks out the most as he averaged 15.9 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game.
He made 10.7 field goals per game while shooting at a 58.6 percent rate. He also has a promising-looking three-point shot with a 42.5 percent shooting mark. Granted, he takes only 1.5 attempts per game.
But if the Magic continue to find their long-range shooting from other players, it may just be an added bonus to what Ware could bring. He was also in double figures in 24 games this season.
A 7-footer needs to be an efficient rebounder and Ware fits the bill. He averages 9.9 boards per game and had double-digit rebounds in 16 games this season. He is the second-best rebounder in the Big 10 behind 7-footer Zach Edey.
Defensively, he is also an avid shot blocker with at least a block in every game except four this season. Ware is a big-time presence down low that gives Orlando a playmaker at the center spot, a position group that has gone through much tribulation this season.
Ware is currently mocked to go in the late-first or early second round and could be an option for the Magic if they are looking to use the draft to shore up the center position.