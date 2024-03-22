Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 Draft prospects you won't see in March Madness
With March Madness upon us, it is an exciting time for college basketball and the NBA to look at potential draft prospects. But not all of them are in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at five draft prospects that are not in the big dance for the Orlando Magic to look at.
By Alfred Ezman
Ulrich Chomche, NBA Academy Africa
Ulrich Chomche is a prospect from the NBA Acadmey in Africa from Cameroon who can play the center spot for the Orlando Magic. He is 6-foot-11 and 234 pounds.
What makes him highly intriguing for the Magic is his defensive ability that highlights his game as a low post protector. He averages 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game with a defensive rating of 75.9 for the academy team.
A defensive center is something the Magic have needed during this season. Chomche could be a big fill for that need.
Although the scoring production does not stand off of the page, Chomche is not scared to take a shot from anywhere. He averages 11 field goal attempts and seven three-point attempts per game as well.
This shows that this part of his game is something Orlando can develop over time, especially with the center depth they already have.
But he is still very raw on both ends. He is currently projected as a second-round pick. And Chomche should be considered as such. He may need some time in the G-League to catch up fully to the NBA level of play.
But the Magic could gain a big defensive piece at the center spot to really help low post protection. Talent is talent in the end.