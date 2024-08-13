"Disappointed" Franz Wagner grateful for Olympic experience
Franz Wagner is typically an understated and quiet guy.
His brother Moritz Wagner does most of the talking for the two. And posts to social media showing his personality off the court are usually from Mo’s perspective trying to get a rise out of his younger brother.
On the court though, everyone can see Franz Wagner's fire and his desire to win. He is a pretty emotional guy, getting fired up after big plays and quietly being an irritant to officials when a call does not go his way.
Everyone can see the fire in Wagner's eyes when he is between the lines.
Wagner cares about winning deeply. He is a fiery competitor even if he does not seem it off the court.
This summer then has been one of deep reflection. Starting with the Orlando Magic's crash out of the playoffs in Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and continuing on to Germany falling in the Bronze Medal Game at the Paris Olympics.
Wagner has faced his share of frustrations and disappointment. But he also understands all of this will make him better.
Wagner posted on social media for the first time since the Olympics ended, expressing his disappointment at the result, but his gratitude for the experience. He knows the Olympics will make him a better player.
"Disappointed. Frustrated. Angry."
That is how you want a player to respond to a disappointing result just as you want them to get in the gym and continue to improve.
Many of his teammates signed on in liking and reposting his Olympic sign-off. Every one of them has faith in the world that Wagner will use defeat as fuel. That is what everyone will have to do.
That Wagner had such a strong Olympic showing even after the way his postseason ended. There is no doubt that he will use the loss as fuel.
This was the same feeling Wagner appeared to have in the wake of his frustrating 1-for-15 showing in Game 7 in Cleveland. He said then:
"I expect a lot more from myself. It sucks to end the season like this," Wagner said after Game 7. "I feel like I let my team down a little bit."
Wagner promised then to come back better because of that experience. He was going to think about that game throughout the summer.
And he came out during the Olympics and played significantly better.
He finished the tournament averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. He struggled to shoot from three at 20.0 percent (7 for 35). He still posted a 50.6 percent effective field goal percentage and a 56.1 percent true shooting percentage.
There was a lot to like from Wagner's showing in the Olympics.
He looked stronger and able to get downhill to the basket a lot more. Germany put a lot of playmaking responsibilities on his shoulders.
Germany is clearly beginning the handoff from Dennis Schroder to Franz Wagner. This will be Wagner's team perhaps as soon as the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. And a new coach—Gordie Herbert announced his retirement from the national team after Saturday's loss -- will change things up for Germany's most successful basketball team.
Wagner, in other words, will get another crack at winning a gold medal. And he will not have to wait long to get back into a Germany jersey and deliver some hardware home.
He will be part of the Eurobasket team next summer for a German team that will be favored once again to win—with Tristan da Silva likely joining the national team for the first time.
Until then, Wagner will have to do his seething in a Magic uniform. He will get six weeks to rest and recover (and work on his game) before training camp begins. But Wagner has a lot to prove on the floor still.
That is what losses are supposed to do. They are supposed to fuel players to get better and improve. And Wagner has faced his share of adversity this summer for the first time in his professional career.
So far, it seems like he has used that fuel appropriately. But there is still clearly more work to do.
Still, the experience of being in the Olympics is a special one. Wagner brought Germany to the doorstep of their first Olympic medal. Judging by the party Serbia had for winning bronze, even a bronze medal would have meant a lot.
And while there is a lot on the court for Wagner to stew on and use as fuel, there is a lot of gratitude for the experience. Especially playing in Europe so close to home. Wagner gained a lot from his Olympic experience.