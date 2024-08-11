3 Reasons Tristan da Silva deserves to be in the Magic's rotation in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
Last season, we did not see the Orlando Magic's rookies on the court a whole lot. Anthony Black got his chance to play and even start when injuries pushed him into the rotation, but Jett Howard spent most of his time in the G League. The Magic's 2023 NBA Draft picks are still incredibly young, so it was not entirely surprising.
This year should be different. Rookie Tristan da Silva is older and more developed. Thus, he could break into the rotation in his very first season.
He definitely deserves a shot to claim his minutes early on. Despite being unproven on an NBA court, da Silva has plenty to offer already.
Reason #3: His potential as a 3-point shooter
Drafting Tristan da Silva was a part of the Magic's mission to add 3-point shooting to the team. Even with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Orlando needs more capable shooters, especially if Franz Wagner's struggles from three continue.
The main forwards on the Magic's roster right now are Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac. None of them have established themselves as great three-point threats yet. Isaac shot 37.5 percent last season but only took 1.9 attempts per game. So, the Magic need a legit floor spacer and a threat from long-range in their forward rotation.
Da Silva could be just that. He played three games in Summer League and hit 10 of his 17 three-point attempts over that stretch. In college, da Silva shot over 38 percent in his four years at Colorado. While he has yet to prove himself at the NBA level, he already showed great promise.
It seems all he needs is a chance to get up some shots against NBA competition.