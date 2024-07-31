Franz Wagner cannot escape his shooting questions
Franz Wagner needed a bucket to break a frustrating start to the third quarter and a stagnant second quarter that narrowed the margin in what seemed like it would be a comfortable Germany win.
Wagner thrives on taking up space and with Germany struggling to move the ball, that space to get downhill was preciously rare. So, Wagner had to create it himself.
With Germany putting pressure on the backcourt, Wagner stepped in for a steal and ignited a fast break. He danced between a defender trying to take a professional foul and the sideline near midcourt and had a two-on-one on the other end. Wagner Euro-stepped past one man, drew contact from a trailing defender and hit the layup.
The shot helped give Germany some needed breathing room in a frustrating afternoon for the defending World Cup champions. It showed how quickly Wagner can get down the court and score and how skilled he is with an open court in front of him.
It showed how quickly Wagner can spark a Germany run and make a close game a comfortable win.
The problems that beset Wagner though were also on display. And right now, those struggles seem inescapable for the promising young Magic forward.
Wagner is still struggling with his outside shot
He missed the and-1 free throw. Germany got the rebound and foud Wagner floating back out to the 3-point line for an open three.
He missed it though. The specter of Wagner's frustrating shooting season haunts everything that he does.
Wagner had another strong effort and a flurry of a finish in Germany's 86-73 win over Brazil on Tuesday. He finished with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting, adding in three assists, four rebounds and four steals with an emphatic block for good measure.
But Magic fans cannot help but turn their eye to the next column. Wagner was 0 for 6 from three, missing several shots short once again. Outside of one side-step three, these are all open spot-up three-pointers, the kind of shots the Magic need Wagner to make.
Wagner would have had a career season last year after averaging career highs with 19.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 57.0 percent on 2-point field goals. But his 28.1 percent 3-point shooting after seasons shooting 35.4 and 36.1 percent from three in his first two seasons.
Everyone was trying to figure out what was wrong with Wagner's shot. And his 1-for-15 showing in Game 7 is still ringing in everyone's minds. It was a bitter taste to end his season.
Orlando still believed enough in Wagner to sign him to a reported max extension this offseason. The Magic want to be in the Franz Wagner business.
If you take away his shooting frustrations, it is hard to argue that this is not a good decision.
Despite the struggles, Wagner also showed some improvement in other areas
Through the early exhibition games and the first two Olympic games for Germany, Wagner has shown how he has improved the areas he was already so good at.
He is finishing through contact, mixing up speeds, and working his way into the paint. Whatever space defenses give him, Wagner is an expert at picking his way through defenses, keeping defenders on his hip and exploding to the hoop.
He has also shown more patience to begin implementing mid-range jumpers into his game. He will stop and pivot around for floaters and runners in addition to getting to the basket.
On top of this, he has continued to look more active and strong defensively too.
Wagner tallied five stocks in Tuesday's game, but he has been rotating well and covering for teammates. In Germany's switching scheme Tuesday, Wagner did well to crack down as the low man and help cover the post.
He has been shooting into gaps for steals and has been using his size to physically deter players from driving to the basket. Wagner has been everywhere defensively.
Wagner was already a strong defender but could be among several Magic players pushing to be on the All-Defensive team. It certainly would support the notion the Magic are doubling down on what were already their strengths.
Still, Wagner has to get better to live up to his contract with the Magic
But Wagner is a max player now. There are expectations that come with that on both sides of the ball. And the Magic need him to be an offensive centerpiece. He has shown every bit of potential in doing that, but there is certainly still more work to do.
Wagner has had no shortage of big scoring performances. He had 27 points in three quarters in an exhibition win over Japan. He had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the exhibition game against the United States. He opened his Olympics with 22 points against Japan.
But even in that game, he made just two of his eight 3-pointers. That number stood out despite his stellar performance and, most importantly, Germany's win to set the tone for their Olympic games.
It is hard to turn away from his 3-point shooting struggles. Especially considering the Magic's 3-point struggles overall. The Magic need Wagner to be a quality 3-point shooter. They need everyone to be a better 3-point shooter.
Wagner is still clearly good enough to make an impact without his 3-point shooting. That is a testament to how talented he is. That he is still expanding his game even with a questionable 3-point shot is a statement of that talent too.
Orlando can expect an even better season from Wagner this season. And he has a critical part to play in Germany's quest to medal at the Olympics (the win clinched Germany's spot in the quarterfinal ahead of their group finale against France on Friday to determine the group winner).
But everyone is paying attention to and overanalyzing his shot—Is he too leggy? Is he getting too much lift? Is his arc flat? Is there a hitch in his shot?
Wagner cannot escape this ghost in any of his outings this offseason. The Magic know they need his shooting. They know it is the biggest question he faces.
And it is the question that is yet to be answered in his international run.