Olympics show Franz Wagner still has crucial improvements to make for 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
Germany played a good tournament overall but ultimately could not defend its gold medal from the 2023 World Cup, as France secured the win in the semi-finals. Franz Wagner had a big game against France earlier in the tournament, but this time around, he was largely unimpressive except for a late three that kept the game close.
He finished the game with 10 points on 4-10 shooting from the field, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 turnover.
At 22, no player is a finished product. Unimpressive games happen. Franz Wagner has a max contract now, though, and that comes with a lot of pressure. The max is a contract for All-Stars, and it is up to Wagner now to prove that he belongs in that category sooner or later.
Franz Wagner still has work to do for next season
Wagner had great moments during the Olympics already. His previous game against France was great, and he helped carry Germany to a win over Greece in the quarter-finals. And yet, at the same time, the Olympics showed that he still has work to do.
His 3-point shooting has been a big problem during the 2023-24 season with the Magic and the Olympics. In this loss to France, he took six threes and only made two of them. While one was huge and crucial to keeping Germany in the game, his shortcomings from long-range cost the team.
The Magic will undoubtedly benefit from the shot creation he has displayed in other games and from the experience he and Moritz Wagner are gathering. His outside shot is a much bigger concern, though. Much has been said about it before, stressing the importance of this issue.
Orlando needs shooting and spacing. Adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will only do so much to fix that. Internal improvement has to happen as well and Wagner is a big part of that. He is on the court a lot and will have to perform for the Magic to have a successful season.
After his bad shooting performance in Game 7, the narrative that he may not be made for big games surfaced. Saying that is not fair yet. Wagner played great in Game 6, which was also an elimination game, and showed out in important games with the national team. It is not that he cannot rise to the challenge. His shot is just unreliable right now, and that is something he will have to figure out.