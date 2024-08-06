Franz Wagner shows off shot creation in Germany's latest win over Greece
By Elaine Blum
Shortly after the German women's team secured gold in the 3x3 competition, the German men's 5x5 team beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece to move on to the semi-finals. A long three from Dennis Schröder eventually sealed the deal, but it was not an easy game for Schröder, Franz Wagner, and company.
Greece was incredibly active early on, while Germany got off to a slow start. It took a big second quarter for the German national team to catch up and tie the game for halftime. After that, they slowly took control of the game, and Franz Wagner was a big part of the turnaround.
Wagner still struggled to shoot from long range, hitting only one of his six three-point attempts. His outside shot has been an issue since the start of the Magic's 2023-24 season, and Wagner has not yet found a way to fix it. While it did not hinder the Germans from advancing to their first-ever semi-finals appearance with the men's team in the Olympics, it is concerning for Magic fans. The Magic already lack spacing and shooting. If Wagner has another down season from three, it will create problems offensively.
Wagner still showed flashes of greatness against Greece
The threes didn't fall, but Wagner shot well on twos, going 7 of 11. When his team needed an offensive punch, Wagner rose to the challenge and created several shots with spin moves to the basket. Not even former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo could deter him from his offensive takeover.
Wagner finished the game as the team's leading scorer, putting up 18 points. Defensively, he also left his mark on the game with a couple of steals. Next in line was Dennis Schröder, the team's captain and engine. He tallied 13 points and 8 assists.
Aside from Wagner's shooting struggles, his recent performances should be cause for optimism amongst Magic fans. When Wagner struggled in Game 7 of the playoffs, people started questioning whether he could be a top option on a truly competitive team. Now, he is doing just that for one of the best teams in the Olympics.
The shot-creation he has been showing will also be incredibly valuable for the Magic. Without a traditional point guard in the rotation, Wagner and Paolo Banchero will have to create for themselves at a high level as well as set up their teammates.
Thanks to Wagner's contribution, the German national team will now have a chance to win its third medal in three summers. In 2022, they secured third place in the European championship, which they followed up by winning gold at the FIBA World Cup in 2023. If Wagner continues to play like this, Germany should be considered one of the bigger threats to Team USA's hopes of winning gold.