Disappointment and frustration are part of the process for Franz Wagner
Germany was climbing uphill the entire way in their Bronze Medal Game against Serbia on Saturday. They were desperate entering the final minute trying to get back and earn the country's first medal. They needed a three.
Franz Wagner got an open three in transition in the final minute. He missed and Wagner's shoulders slumped. The realization of defeat was upon him and his teammates.
And as the buzzer sounded, the look of knowing disappointment that comes after every major loss was present as the team dapped each other up and parted for the last time this tournament.
Surely in that moment, Wagner was at least thinking to some extent what more he could have done—he had 18 points but on 5-for-14 shooting as he tried to up his aggression after a fairly passive game in the semifinal loss to France. No one would accuse Wagner of not giving his all to try to deliver Germany its first Olympic medal in men's basketball.
But ultimately he and his team came up short, 93-83. It is only natural to ask what more he could have done? As such an important player, so much is in his hands. Questions naturally turn to the stars as they assess how to improve themselves and their team.
Growing to become a star though starts with failure. It starts with understanding your shortcomings and growing from them. Repeated losses year over year is part of what growing up in the league is about.
Wagner is still learning all of these lessons. Each failure and each difficult game is part of this process for him as a young star. He will be taking these key lessons home with him to his next big opportunity. And there will be more to come.
That is how life is competing at the highest levels. Ultimately, you might be able to look at a season with pride in the growth a team or a player made, but inevitably the last moment of a season or tournament ends in frustration.
Germany leaves disappointed without a medal
After winning the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup last summer, Germany came to Paris expecting to medal. Through group play, they looked like the biggest threat to the United States' supremacy.
Crashing out with a 93-83 loss to Serbia in the bronze medal game and goint home without a medal is undoubtedly disappointing for the defending world champions.
Franz Wagner did his part in the bronze medal game, but he faced a different kind of challenge and different kind of difficulty.
After going just 4 for 10 for a quiet 10 points in Thursday's semifinal loss to France, Wagner was much more aggressive. He finished with 18 points 5-for-14 shooting. He made eight of his nine free throws (although he missed all four of his 3-pointers).
Serbia did not bring the double teams and pressure that France brought to him. Wagner seemed to make it a point to attack the basket more and force himself into the action more after seemingly disappearing in the second half of Thursday's game.
But Wagner still struggled to finish around Serbia's size and physicality. He got to the line to feed his scoring and help Germany keep pace. But Germany as a team undoubtedly played their two worst games of the tournament in the semifinals and bronze medal game.
Wagner may not have played particularly poorly in either of those two elimination games. He was trying to find what his team needed from him.
And he had a strong tournament overall, finishing averaging 18.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. He shot 46.6 percent from the floor and posted a 56.1 percent true shooting percentage. His 20.0 percent 3-point shooting will still raise concerns for those watching from Orlando.
His play was still enough to earn him a spot on the All-Olympics second team from FIBA.
But the team results speak for themselves too. And his showing in the highest-pressured games left plenty of questions too. He was still seeking what his team needed.
Franz Wagner has a lot to learn from elimination games
Coming off his much-talked-about Game 7 where he went 1 for 15, Franz Wagner has run the gamut of different kinds of performances in elimination games. It is perhaps unfair to hold Wagner up to that game, but it will be something that haunts him for this part of his career. It is unavoidable.
But it is something he has to overcome and grow from. That is the lesson of these moments.
Wagner is a young player. These are all critical learning experiences for him as a young player. Every one of these losses is something that will make him better and teach him what he and his team needs.
Game 7 made him a better player for the Olympics. These losses will make him better for the Magic this fall.
Defeat is part of the process. It is hard to win every competition every year. And every defeat is a drive to be better. It should lead to a period of reflection for players and for teams as they aim to improve their standing the next time out.
Maybe it was just one bad game—that is the nature of single-elimination tournaments—but still the finality of a season or tournament weighs heavily. It is the last thing we all have to think about before the next game.
Certainly after Game 7, there was consideration of what it meant for Wagner and his development and how he needs to get better. Perhaps he was thinking about that against France on Thurday when he tried to keep the ball moving and disappeared into the offense. France needed more from him or needed to find a way to keep him involved.
That is what Germany tried to do more of Saturday. It still left them falling short. In the end, They are going home without a medal, which requires reflection. They needed something more from their best players. You always need the most from your best players in key games.
That is what Wagner is still learning. And that is what he will take away from Paris.
Every loss is a lesson. Every disappointment is fuel.
Wagner got a lot better and showed all the ways he has improved. But he is coming home with plenty of lessons and fuel after a disappointing loss. The work in his career is just beginning.