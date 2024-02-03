5 under-the-radar trade targets for the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are a team that will be looking to add to their roster at this year's trade deadline. There are some obvious candidates they could hunt. And then there are players perhaps flying under the radar.
Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards
Firstly, the Orlando Magic have what the Washington Wizards want: Draft picks! And the Wizards seem more eager to gain that kind of long-term asset than to try to swap players and remain competitive. It seems Washington is onto its next phase in its teardown.
That leaves a lot in the air for the Wizards.
Orlando Magic fans have focused intently on Tyus Jones, Corey Kispert and Daniel Gafford. What about another big, versatile forward in Deni Avdija? He could make for a second draft opportunity and someone who can fit the Magic's overall vision and direction.
Avdija has not been great on the defensive end of the floor throughout his career but is having a career year from 3-point range at 38.0 percent.
Avdija only shoots 2.6 attempts per game, so he is certainly not a volume 3-point scorer. But he can reliably knock down open shots and is a well-rounded role player at 12.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game in less than 28 minutes per game.
He would fit in well with Orlando's second unit. Plus he is just 23 years old in his fourth season.
Avdija signed his rookie extension last year and is on a descending contract through the 2029 season.
Avdija's market has not heated up yet, but it has been widely reported that Wizards' ownership presented a mandate to the front office: Get more draft picks.
This mandate makes them natural trade partners for teams like Orlando, who have ample draft capital to use when they find a deal they like. A deal centered around Chuma Okeke (an expiring contract and another potential second draft player) and draft capital for Deni Avdija would make sense for both sides.