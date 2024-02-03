5 under-the-radar trade targets for the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are a team that will be looking to add to their roster at this year's trade deadline. There are some obvious candidates they could hunt. And then there are players perhaps flying under the radar.
Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton would be a dream come true for the Orlando Magic.
Sexton is not a free agent until 2026 and is signed to what is widely considered a reasonable contract. He is also just 25 years old and has been a major contributor to what some would consider a team that has overachieved on the year in the Utah Jazz.
Sexton is averaging 17.5 points per game and is shooting 38.3 percent from 3 on 3.9 attempts per game this year. In his last 12 games, he is averaging 22.1 points per game and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 49.1 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per game.
Sexton has been a big part of the Jazz's sudden surge this month.
He would be a perfect fit off the ball with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner but is perfectly capable of getting his own shot off the dribble.
In short, Sexton can play iso ball and get his own shot consistently, but he can knock down threes off the ball and get after teams defensively. He would provide the scoring punch the Magic need without having the ball in his hands every possession.
Frankly, he is the offensive prototype of what some think the Magic need to reach the next level.
Utah has gone back and forth in regards to its willingness to trade Sexton, making it difficult to gauge his value on the market.
It would take quite an offer to pry Sexton from Utah's grip. But a core featuring Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Collin Sexton would be pegged to compete in the Eastern Conference for years to come.
Expect it to take multiple first-round picks and a player Utah feels legitimately fits its rotation to get a deal done. Something in the realm of Goga Bitadze, Markelle Fultz and two first-round picks may be enough to get the conversation going to pry Sexton out of Utah and get him on a plane to Orlando.