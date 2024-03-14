3 players whose stock is rising, 3 who are falling for the Orlando Magic's playoff chase
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for their first playoff chase in a decade. Which players have solidified their spots in the rotation and which players are at risk of a decline in minutes?
Stock Up, Stock Down for the Orlando Magic's Playoff chase
Stock Down -- Anthony Black
Anthony Black has been absolutely as advertised and has been an elite rookie on the defensive end of the floor this year. He is another guy who has stepped up and played in a starting role when guys got injured. He has proven his ability to use his 6-foot-7 frame to lock down opposing perimeter players.
That being said, Black as a 19-year-old rookie expectedly has tons of development still needed as well.
He is still largely ignored on offense. And while Black has parlayed that into a solid shooting showing -- a surprising 39.1 percent from deep. He is not exactly an offensive dynamo.
Despite several start, Black is averaging just 4.9 points per game. He is shooting only 3.8 field goal attempts per game. Black is a non-factor on offense even if he is more comfortable shooting it from deep.
Black lacks any true go-to moves and is not much of a threat off the dribble. As he showed this past weekend in starts agains the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, the moment can get a little big for him as he is a rookie playing major minutes and sometimes afraid to make mistakes.
Orlando should be comfortable unleashing him on defense. He will hound players and get after them in a major way. But teams will also ignore him on offense and dare him to shoot from three or try to work off the dribble. Neither are his strengths quite yet.
Because of this, his minutes down the stretch will likely be sporadic at best.