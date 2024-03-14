3 players whose stock is rising, 3 who are falling for the Orlando Magic's playoff chase
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for their first playoff chase in a decade. Which players have solidified their spots in the rotation and which players are at risk of a decline in minutes?
Stock Up, Stock Down for the Orlando Magic's Playoff chase
Stock Up -- Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony has had a somewhat up-and-down season. January and February were rough months for him, but Anthony has played extremely well in March and looks to be on the other side of his slump.
Anthony has scored more than 10 points and shot 80 percent from the free throw line in three of Orlando's last six games. He has been in a zone using his dribbling ability to blow by defenders and either drop off the pass for an assist or take it to the rim.
Anthony has also been using his quick hands on defense to force turnovers. His versatility will be useful down the stretch.
Anthony is Orlando's best rebounder in the backcourt and has had six or more rebounds in 17 games. In those games, Orlando is 11-6.
When Anthony is right, he is also a quick bucket and has scored 15 or more points in 21 games resulting in a 13-8 record in those games for Orlando.
Anthony's offensive production can still be a bit spotty -- he is coming off a 4-for-14 showing in the loss to the Indiana Pacers and he scored just six points on 2-for-5 shooting in the win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. But the threat of his scoring and driving are key to the team's success.
His scoring punch will be vitally important to Orlando's ability to space the floor and move the ball crisply. Expect him to be a focal point of one of Magic's biggest strengths down the stretch - their second unit.