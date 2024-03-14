3 players whose stock is rising, 3 who are falling for the Orlando Magic's playoff chase
The Orlando Magic are gearing up for their first playoff chase in a decade. Which players have solidified their spots in the rotation and which players are at risk of a decline in minutes?
Stock Up, Stock Down for the Orlando Magic's Playoff chase
Stock Up -- Joe Ingles
When the Orlando Magic signed Joe Ingles last summer, a lot of fans were not quite sure what to make of it. Even though he has been one of the first guys off the bench in many of the Magic's games this season, this stretch of games is why Joe Ingles was brought to Orlando.
Just look at how Joe Ingles works his way under Cam Johnson's skin. He then backed it up with six points and two 3-pointers for the Magic to help build their lead in the second quarter.
He is another player with playoff experience and is a veteran presence for the team in stressful situations. He has developed great chemistry with multiple players off of Orlando's bench and oftentimes contributes to unlocking the best versions of both Moe Wagner and Cole Anthony.
Joe Ingles has been very effective in moving the basketball and running point for the second unit. Orlando is 16-10 when Joe Ingles has three or more assists. That has honestly been Ingles' greatest value.
Since returning from his injury, Ingles is averaging 3.8 points per game, but hitting 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers. He has averaged 2.4 assists per game in that time. Pretty solid considering he plays only 16.4 minutes per game.
Finding a way to work the ball to him more will surely boost the Magic's offense. They have a team-best 115.1 offensive rating when he is on the floor this year.
His abilities to spread the floor as a reliable shooter, distribute the basketball and calm the team will prove valuable for the playoff chase.