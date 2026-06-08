The Orlando Magic's first offseason priority is already clear

The true meat of the offseason is quickly approaching for the Orlando Magic.

The Draft is still three weeks away, bringing a deadline point to get moves done and shift the team's roster in one direction or the other. The NBA Finals are playing out as the team awaits its coach's official arrival in Orlando.

There are a lot of decisions to make throughout the roster. The Magic have a narrow path to walk to improve the roster.

But the first place the Magic must start in their assessment of the roster is with their depth chart. They must start with an assessment of their roster and who they have left.

President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has been hesitant to commit to any changes to the starting lineup. He has cited the stats that when that group was together it was one of the best lineups in the league.

That does not mean the Magic are not about to make some sweeping change to the lineup. Rumors about Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter will almost certainly still exist. The Magic are not doing their job if they do not consider such changes.

But let's assume the Magic's starting lineup stays intact. Where are there still holes to fill on the roster?

That is where the Magic's offseason must begin.

PG SG SF PF C Jalen Suggs Desmond Bane Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jase Richardson Anthony Black Jamal Cain Tristan da Silva Goga Bitadze Alex Morales Noah Penda

Assuming the Magic do not retain Jonathan Isaac and leaving out free agent Moe Wagner, it is clear the Magic have some work to do.

Jase Richardson was rarely in the rotation last year and certainly not as a point guard. That leaves a critical need at point guard.

The team needs more shooting, of course. But the Magic are likely looking for more wing help too.

Jamal Cain was a surprise supporter for the team. But the Magic also clearly lacked some size when they had to match up with Cade Cunningham without Franz Wagner.

Depending on what the Magic do with Moe Wagner, the Magic would need to find a third center, too. Especially if Goga Bitadze is the Magic's most tradeable asset.

That leaves at least two players the Magic need to add with limited resources -- the team only has the $6.1 million taxpayer mid-level extension to spend -- that is the difficulty of this offseason. Especially if the Magic are not touching one of the big pieces.

What is the most important need?

The Orlando Magic may not be able to address all of their needs in one offseason. But that is also the problem.

They have limited and now shrinking resources to add those players. This is as much of a reason to be proactive now and try to push to fill as many needs as possible.

The expectation this offseason would be to address the wing or backup point guard need and then use the mid-level exception to sign a backup center like Robert Williams. The Magic's belief in what they can get at the mid-level exception -- and there are plenty of potential options like Collin Sexton or Anfernee Simons to fill the backup point guard need.

There are options and ways.

What the Magic are figuring out is how the whole summer pieces together. Where can the Magic get their needs and how does that fit into other things the team wants to do this offseason.

Ultimately, the most important need is likely looking for a ball-handling wing. They need players who can serve multiple roles and fill multiple needs, even if imperfectly.

In any case, it seems certain the Magic will need to make a minimum signing in the offseason and have that player contribute meaningfully to make this whole thing work.

It might lead to another inevitable conclusion.

A major trade seems inevitable

The assumption this offseason is that the Orlando Magic are not moving off any of their four major players -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs. The team is probably hesitant to move Wendell Carter.

But it is already difficult to find a workable deal involving Goga Bitadze. And that would leave the backup center position to fill this offseason.

Essentially, every returning player is a rotation player -- with the Magic perhaps only hesitant about the point guard and small forward positions. Any move to change one player would require you to fill the other.

That is why a major trade must remain a consideration. The Magic could easily turn one of their major contracts into two players -- under the second apron, the team cannot make a 2-for-1 trade, and under the first apron, the team cannot take back more money than it sends out.

The Magic may try to make things work with their core. But the reality may quickly become apparent that the only way to improve the roster will be to break apart one key player.

If that decision becomes inevitable, the Magic may not have a choice but to act now at this critical juncture.

There is no perfect trade partner to split Jalen Suggs' $32.4 million into a $20 million and $12 million player. At least not in a one-on-one trade. And with his salary being front-loaded, this is the time to maximize his value (he is slated to make $29.6 million in the 2028 season).

Orlando would still need to get creative to find the players the team wants.

Whether it is Suggs or someone else, the Magic must be considering these moves to improve. That is the nature of the NBA and the new apron world.

What is clear is that the Magic will be taking a risk somewhere on their roster. Their depth chart has a lot of holes as they enter the offseason. And this is a summer the Magic must get right to keep the team moving forward.