Jalen Suggs sits at the center of the Orlando Magic’s biggest offseason questions

The Orlando Magic would not be who they are without Jalen Suggs.

He was the first draft pick the team made after it started its rebuild. While he did not become the star the Magic imagined, he still was an anchor for the team's culture and togetherness. He was a ride-or-die not only for the city but for his teammates. And he anchored the team's defense as they started to build their identity and climb the standings.

Suggs could still contribute offensively. His 3-point shot was streaky but developing consistency. And he was excellent in the open court.

Like so many things, Suggs is still putting all the pieces together. Injuries have slowed him down throughout his career. But he still is trying to prove he can be a performer at the highest levels.

As the Magic continue to transition from a rebuilding team to one competing for a championship, Suggs' play has been in the spotlight more and more.

He struggled to give the Magic a big offensive boost in the seven-game series with the Detroit Pistons. He completed a very inconsistent season as the team's lead ball-handler and point guard, despite his relative health.

A central question for this offseason is what the Magic do with Suggs and whether a new coach can unlock him or rein in some of the struggles that have defined his career. Or whether Jalen Suggs becomes like Marcus Smart, a sacrifice to a team trying to improve that does not fit what the team needs to succeed ultimately.

How the Magic answer the Suggs question and evaluate his season and how he fits with the new coach will determine what kind of offseason they have.

Suggs is in the crosshairs for everything this offseason.

An up-and-down season

It is hard to pin down what to say about Jalen Suggs' season.

He started the year on a minute restriction recovering from knee surgery that required a more complex rehab after missing more than half of the 2025 season. He played 57 games this year, the second-most in his career, and dealt with a hip and knee injury in December and January.

Suggs finished the year averaging 13.8 points per game, the second-most of his career, and a career-best 5.5 assists per game. He shot 43.5 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three on 6.3 attempts per game, the most on the team this year.

Suggs' offensive inconsistencies included his first career triple-double and a 26-point showing at the NBA Cup semifinal, but is also included five games with five or more turnovers, including two with six. Suggs would at times be the poised under-control guard the Magic needed and then wildly all over the place and trying to hit home runs when singles would do.

Many of the Magic's worst runs came with Suggs turning the ball over or taking quick shots trying to get the team back in one shot.

The problems became more pronounced in the playoffs. And that is the time that matters most.

Suggs averaged only 11.1 points per game and 4.1 assists per game against 3.0 turnovers per game in the series with the Detroit Pistons. He shot 24.1 percent on 7.7 3-point attempts per game, including shooting a combined 3 for 15 in the final three games. He was 1 for 11 in the Game 4 victory.

It is clear that Suggs was the player the Pistons realized they could leave open and a better shooting performance would greatly change the Magic's fortunes.

As they consider how to advance deeper into the Playoffs that is ringing clearly in their heads.

For every good thing Suggs did, there was a big moment or a big game where Suggs failed to deliver or completely disappeared -- he scored 23 total points in the team's final three games.

It has left Suggs at a major crossroads.

Undeniable impact

The simple move for the offseason might be to move Jalen Suggs and find a more stable point guard.

Suggs' front-loaded contract extension has him at a $32.4 million salary for the 2027 season. If the Magic have a big splash to make this offseason, it would be in trading Suggs.

The Magic cannot avoid that possibility this offseason.

They also cannot avoid the reality that Suggs is as impactful and important as any player on the roster. When he is at full bore on defense and making threes, the Magic are a completely different team.

They are a team that can compete at the top of the Eastern Conference.

During the regular season, the Magic had a team-best +5.2 net rating with Suggs on the floor, with a 108.4 defensive rating. The Magic were only better defensively with Jonathan Isaac on the floor among their rotation players.

Other parts of his game showed promising signs throughout the season too.

Suggs led the team with 3.8 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts per game and shot a decent 39.2 percent on those shots. Even though he is not a natural point guard, he had the best passing season of his career.

Everyone knows the energy and intensity Suggs brings on defense. He is an all-defensive team-level defender. That is not a player or a person to discard so quickly.

As the Magic pursue a new coach, how the new coach intends to use Suggs will be vital. Giving him more guardrails and structure might unlock some of the passing while limiting his turnovers and eccentricities. Using Suggs more successfully as a spot-up shooter could also be a big boost to his efficiency and productivity.

He is not much of a pick and roll player -- 68.3 points per 100 possessions, according to Synergy Sports -- and he is not even effective in transition -- 98.2 points per 100 possessions. Suggs seems to have a narrow path to travel.

Unless he improves in a healthy offseason. The Magic are always hoping his defense can outpace what they might lose on offense or that it is a good night.

Five years into his career, it is frustrating that so much still seems inconsistent with Suggs. It has put him in a position to be on the trade block. Nothing stands still in the NBA.

How much the Magic can rely on him and how much faith they have in him are the central questions for their offseason. It is the domino that tips over every other move.

And there is no easy answer after another frustrating season.