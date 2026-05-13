Orlando Magic’s next coach will inherit the foundation Jamahl Mosley built

When Jamahl Mosley took the podium following the Orlando Magic's Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons, he did not want to talk about his future or the team's future. He was adamant about keeping the focus on the team that had just completed its season.

As a coach, Mosley rarely spoke about himself. He wanted the focus to be on his players and the work to make them better. That was a guiding principle for his entire tenure with the team. It is what helped build the team from a rebuilding outfit into a perennial playoff team trying to break through.

It made sense that his final words would focus on this journey and focus on the work he put in together with this group.

"First of all, I want to talk about our guys' effort and energy in the game, whether shots were falling or not," Mosley said in his opening statement after Game 7. "These guys laid it all on the line in this game. That's all you've asked them to do. That's part of being able to coach this group. They found a way to fight no matter what the circumstances. That's the one thing I want to say is I'm appreciative of these guys."

He would have had to have been naive not to have some sense that this was his last game as the Magic's head coach after another first-round exit. Rumors about his job security surfaced during the team's frustrating 1-4 start and persisted all season.

Ultimately, results are what matter. And that is ultimately why Mosley is no longer the coach and why the Magic are searching for a new coach, hoping to unlock a new level to their talented roster.

Mosley poured his heart and soul into the team. He helped establish a foundation for them to build on. He has left a good base for his successor.

But it will be left to his successor and not to him.

"It has been an incredible five-plus years, and this organization and city will always mean so much to me and my family," Mosley said in a statement after he was dismissed as the team's head coach last week. "In my heart, I truly hope that during our time here we were able to impact the players, staff, and the Magic organization in a meaningful and lasting way.

"I want to sincerely thank the DeVos family for the extraordinary opportunity to serve as head coach of the Orlando Magic. To our fans, there is nothing but love in my heart. The joy I had coaching this team, in this city, for the people who live here is something I will never forget. All I ever wanted was to make you proud to be Magic fans, and my journey here will certainly stay with me forever."

That speaks to who Mosley is: Selfless to his core. After 14 years as an assistant, the Magic gave him his chance to be in the lead chair.

He did not waste it. Even if he could not take the Magic any further.

Success and gratitude

When the Orlando Magic embarked on their rebuild, there was always a lot of skepticism about those beginning years.

It was almost immediate that you could sense something was different about Mosley and the kind of team he was running.

The Magic played with intensity and fervor. They quickly established a defensive identity. The team played a specific style. Even as losses piled up, everyone could feel they were working toward something.

That is all you want from a rebuilding coach. That Mosley got the team to the Playoffs was a sure sign of his success. The Magic had a way to play. They successfully set expectations and a standard.

That is all anyone could ask for. Even in a frustrating season, the Magic still found that identity when they needed it.

"You've got to understand, everything that has happened with these guys this year, they've always found a way," Mosley said after Game 7. "Never made excuses. Never pointed blame. They just found a way to come together in moments when we needed it to get things done. Win or lose, it's about how they keep finding ways to battle within games. It's not always pretty. For me, it was the gratitude to coach these guys for 82-plus, to be able to do the right thing by them and put them in the best position to be successful overall."

Of course, the season still ended in frustration in Game 7. The Magic did move on.

He is passing the baton to someone else.

The foundation that was built

Whoever that new coach is will build upon the foundation that Jamahl Mosley built.

It was a five-year journey to get to this point. The disappointment everyone felt from the season they just completed only exists because of the standards they continually raised under Mosley, going from a rebuilding team to a Playoff contender.

These five years have been a journey. One that Mosley was grateful to usher.

"You watch it, it has been an absolutely amazing journey with these guys," Mosley said after Game 7. "Their ability to grow, communicate. From the moment [I arrived], it was we were going to be a defensive team, we were going to be a together team, we were going to communicate with each other and we were going to fight until the final horn goes off. That's what you've seen the majority of the five years."

Mosley's job was to teach the team how to play together and play at that high level. He got them through those beginning stages. They grew incredibly during those five years.

But voices grow stale. Processes grow stale. The team hit its ceiling this year.

Saddled with both internal and external expectations to take a major step, the Magic stagnated. Injuries certainly played a role. But the team could not adapt. It could no longer grow.

Mosley took the team as far as he could.

The team still came a long way in the process. And for that, Mosley is grateful for the efforts of the last five years, and it is why the Magic are thankful for their five years with Mosley.

He did a lot for this team. But there is still so much more work for this team to do to achieve that ultimate goal.