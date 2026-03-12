Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards (March 12, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Washington Orlando 102.3 Pace 100.0 109.5 Off. Rtg. 114.3 120.6 Def. Rtg. 112.9 53.1 eFG% 53.1 29.1 O.Reb.% 30.3 15.3 TO% 13.5 23.9 FTR 30.6

1. Star duo

You go as far as your stars can take you. That is one of the great truths of the NBA. And undoubtedly, one of the reasons the Orlando Magic have found their groove is that their two stars have found their rhythm. Banchero and Bane have simply been awesome.

Since the All-Star break, where the Magic have gone 8-3, Banchero is averaging 26.1 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game and 5.8 assists per game. He has been efficient too with 50.2/34.0/81.7 shooting splits.

Bane is averaging 25.3 points per game and 4.5 assists per game with shooting splits of 57.4/46.7/88.9. Bane is taking 5.5 3-point attempts per game.

Both have been more determined to get to the basket than before the break and aggressive getting downhill. Both are in an incredible groove. And with two players capable of scoring 30-plus points in the same game, the Magic are capable of beating just about anyone.

Certainly capable of handling a tanking team.

2. How long for Trae Young?

There is no doubt that the Washington Wizards are tanking. They are not trying to win games. And they are manipulating their lineups to make sure they do not.

The Trae Young and Anthony Davis acquisitions certainly signal the Wizards want to win. . . just next year.

Young has appeared in two games for the Wizards. He has scored 29 total points and made 8 of his 15 shots and 4 of his 10 threes. The bigger number is that Young has tallied only 36:46 total minutes in those two games. He played 19 minutes in his debut and 17:44 in his second game.

He did not play in the fourth quarter of either of those games.

Similarly, Alex Sarr played in the last two games after an extended absence but only 19:40. Pretty crazy considering he is by far the Wizards' best interior defender to deal with Bam Adebayo.

3. The day after

The biggest question entering this game is how the Washington Wizards will react to Tuesday's 83-point showing from Bam Adebayo against them. They were without Trae Young in that game, and Alex Sarr played only 17 minutes. Both will play Thursday against the Orlando Magic -- although how long is the question.

Will the Wizards continue to be satisfied with their tanking efforts? Or will the franchise decide pride means something and come out focused and ready to play against the Orlando Magic?

The Magic will need to be ready for the latter rather than the former. They need to assume the Wizards want to play and win this game with all of their souls.

After Luka Doncic's 73-point game in 2024, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 126-125 behind 30 points from Trae Young and 26 points from Saddiq Bey. After Joel Embiid's 70-point game in 2024, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-114, with Victor Wembanyama scoring 24 points.

After Kobe Bryant's 81-point game, the Toronto Raptors lost to the Denver Nuggets 107-101 behind 22 points from Mike James and 21 points from Jalen Rose.

These Wizards are probably closer to the younger, rebuilding Spurs and Raptors than the Playoff-hungry Hawks in 2024. But Young has had to respond to a crazy scoring game before. His minutes probably determine how serious Washington is about redemption.

Expect the defense to be a lot better after Paolo Banchero torched them for 37 points last time the two teams played.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Anthony Davis - OUT (Left Finger Sprain)

Bub Carrington - AVAILABLE (Right Hip Flexor Soreness)

Kyshawn George - OUT (Left Elbow Sprain)

Cam Whitmore - OUT (Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis)

D'Anglo Russell - OUT (Not With Team)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Orlando Trae Young PG Jalen Suggs Bub Carrington SG Desmond Bane Bilal Coulibaly SF Tristan da Silva Will Riley PF Paolo Banchero Alex Sarr C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction

Our Record: 39-25/29-35 ATS

The Orlando Magic are playing their best basketball of the season to build this five-game win streak.

They are unbothered by mistakes or lapses. They are talking and figuring out mistakes and adjusting on the fly and with confidence. This is the way a good team is supposed to act. And the Magic are not about to stop any time soon.

The Washington Wizards are trying to tank. They do not play their best players in the fourth quarter. They are not throwing complicated defenses at players who have it rolling. They are on a nine-game losing streak and have lost 12 of the last 14.

The presence of Trae Young and Alex Sarr along with the frustration of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat, should make the Washington Wizards more focused. It will be more important for the Magic to match that intensity early and build a lead to send the Wizards back to their bad habits or their moribund existence.

That was the issue in the game a few weeks ago. The Magic sort of played with their food. Orlando cannot do that this time around. The Magic need to do their work early to put this game away. And they are more than capable of doing so.