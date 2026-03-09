Paolo Banchero taking control of the Orlando Magic's playoff push

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Orlando Magic's season has revolved around Paolo Banchero.

Unfairly perhaps, he carried the weight of the team's expectations. He was the one who signed the Rose Rule max extension, signaling the Magic's belief he was an All-NBA player. He was the player around whom everything revolves.

No player has probably been under more external pressure -- whether from national media expecting more from him or fans who have pinned so many of this team's hopes on him.

For much of the season, as Banchero struggled to reach his and everyone's lofty standards, the team revolved around those struggles.

But Banchero has started to find his footing. He has started to take command and control on both ends of the floor. Supported by a team that is finding its way quickly, Banchero is starring.

And that makes the Magic really dangerous.

Sunday was another masterclass from Banchero. He scored 33 points, including 26 in the first half, in a 130-91 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He made 12 of his 16 shots, picking his spots and getting to the rim to get nine free throw attempts and making all six of his shots in the restricted area.

More than anything, it was an attitude of aggression and confidence that has so often been missing this year. When Banchero is confident, nobody is going to stop him.

The team and its star have embraced their identity and responsibilities.

"I'm just going out there and being aggressive," Paolo Banchero told Orlando Magic Daily in the locker room after Sunday's win. "Honestly, I think it was our defense. We were getting a lot of stops. Yesterday, I think it was the same thing. When we are able to get stops and get off the glass and run, I think we just find real good shots. Offensively, we have been finding our flow."

And with Banchero playing at his best, the confidence and the flow go to everyone. Just as he feeds off the defensive energy that everyone has put in the last few games.

The scoring uptick

It is easy to look simply at Paolo Banchero's scoring numbers and see that things are coming into view.

Since the All-Star break, Banchero is averaging 26.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is shooting 50.8 perent from the floor and posting a 60.3 percent true shooting percentage.

He has nine 30-point games. Four have come after the All-Star break.

These are closer to the All-Star level numbers the Magic have always expected from him. When Banchero plays like this, everyone can feel it.

"I think he has been doing a great job setting a tone, whether the points are showing up on the board or playmaking," Desmond Bane told Orlando Magic Daily in the locker room after Sunday's win. "He is doing a hell of a job doing both. He's playing at an extremely high level. He's helping us win games."

This was always in him but it has struggled to come out this season.

The issues with Banchero this year have rarely been about his counting stats. Even though Banchero was struggling to shoot and score for much of the year, he was still putting up good numbers.

It has more often been about his impact and how he controls the game. It has been about whether Banchero could impose his will on the game in a positive way.

Many of his critics like to use his on/off numbers as a cudgel to knock him. But since the All-Star break, the Magic have a +9.4 net rating with Banchero on the floor (114.1 offensive rating/104.7 defensive rating) and +4.4 net rating with him off the floor (111.5/107.1).

It is about the tone he sets for this team. And when he is aggressive and scoring by getting to the basket, he is affecting defenses in countless ways. Banchero knows he has that gravity.

"He's just such a problem," Jalen Suggs said after Sunday's win. "Once he's rolling, you have to start reacting to him, because he is making the right kickouts. We did a great job of shooting today and continuing the energy with quick drives and good ball screens to hockey assists."

That might be a tiny 10-game sample size, with some notable outliers against weak teams included, but it is a sign of how Banchero is making a more positive impact.

He is, after all, around which the entire team revolves. Now he is exploiting that attention and bending it to its will.

Taking on the challenge on defense

Ask coach Jamahl Mosley, though, what has changed with Paolo Banchero in the 10 games since the All-Star break and what has changed in Banchero's mentality, and he will tell you that it starts on the defensive end.

Everything about the Magic's revival starts on that end. And the Magic turned in the fourth-best defensive efficiency performance of the year at 93.8 points allowed per 100 possessions (four of the top five have come since the break).

Mosley would give Banchero a lot of credit on defense too, lauding him for taking the challenge on of guarding some of the best players the other team has and being a key part of the switching scheme that has helped revitalize the offense.

With Franz Wagner out, Paolo Banchero would say that he is often the only choice to get some of those calls. But it still says a lot about how much Banchero has held his own and how much he has taken some ownership over his defense.

Everything for this team starts with its defense. And Banchero has certainly taken more ownership over his defensive effort and intensity recently.

"We're a good defensive team," Banchero told Orlando Magic Daily in the locker room after Sunday's game. "If I'm able to slow a guy down, it helps a lot. . . . Defense is something I can continue to get better at and focus on. I want to be a two-way player out there. Just giving effort on that side of the ball."

Banchero's activity on the glass helps spark the Magic's fast break game -- they won that 22-3 in Sunday's win. It makes it easier to find easy points nad take advantage of Banchero's best skill -- his driving in the open court.

This shift is noticeable and the Magic are reaping the results.

It has only been 10 short games since the All-Star break. But it is clear that Banchero was rejuvenated by the time off and found his formula for success. He is in rhythm now and the team is benefiting from it.

Banchero has been picking up steam for a while now. The Magic have their star to revolve around at long last.