Paolo Banchero faces defining moment for the Orlando Magic

It might still be completely unclear what was meant when Paolo Banchero said the Orlando Magic were a bit disorganized and not making the proper adjustments following their loss to the Detroit Pistons, but it left a picture of a team that has failed to meet expectations and is still struggling to find some answers.

The national media have been dissecting those statements -- and Jamahl Mosley's comeback the next day, pointing to the team's effort more than anything else -- endlessly.

Some may conclude that the Magic, facing a disappointing season, are inevitably going to make some changes in the offseason. Those rumors have persisted throughout the season, even if Banchero has publicly refuted them. That may still be the direction the team is going.

Others may conclude that this is an indictment of the star who has struggled to take the reins and lead his team out of the Play-In range. Banchero's nine turnovers in Sunday's loss were certainly a frustrating result and a big part of the reason the Magic lost that game.

The only way to quiet any of this is to play better. That is the one thing the Magic have done too infrequently this season, allowing this conversation to continue to filter through.

As is always seemingly the case in the NBA, the players, especially one who just signed a five-year max extension, are harder to move. If Orlando feels a change is necessary to unlock its young star, it will start with a coaching change this offseason or soon after to do so.

But that does not change the pressure on the young star to perform. Whether he wants it or not, Banchero is of the stature where everything falls on his shoulders.

And this spat, or whatever you want to call it, only proves one thing: The pressure is all on Banchero to perform and lead this team. And he still has a lot working against him.

Any potential coaching change is only a buffer to that reality. The Magic's future is dependent on Banchero finding his way and being unlocked to his full potential.

Is Banchero doing his part?

Doing his part?

There is no denying Paolo Banchero's talent. That is the first thing to realize in this conversation.

His biggest critics only seem to criticize him solely because of the potential they see in him. And perhaps their frustrations that he has not reached that potential.

That is even though Banchero's presence seemingly turned the Orlando Magic from a tanking team into at least a .500 team. There are always those who want and expect more from him. And nobody should want to give up on him at 23 years old.

But much of the debate about Banchero always turns to his efficiency and his on/off numbers. The argument goes that he does not have an impact on winning.

Banchero has often been against the starters from other teams. But the Magic have not had a positive net rating with Banchero on the floor in his career. He is at -0.8 points per 100 possessions this year and -0.6 last year. The Magic broke even in 2024 when the team finished fifth in the East.

Banchero has sort of plateaued some statistically this season -- averaging 22.1 points per game with a career-best 8.4 rebounds per game and 5.0 assists per game. He is shooting a career-best 45.9 percent with a 49.5 percent effective field goal percentage.

He also is shooting a career-best 56.4 percent true shooting percentage. But that is the seventh-worst among players who average at least 30 minutes per game and have a usage rate greater than 25 percent (but notably ahead of Cade Cunningham, Pascal Siakam and Alperen Sengun, all All-Stars this year).

Banchero is polarizing simply because he has not become good enough fast enough and his play has not translated more directly into wins for whatever reason.

Doing his part... after the break

Everyone is waiting then for Paolo Banchero to do his part.

The last two seasons have seen him deal with injuries that he has been slow to recover from and depressed his impact.

But like last year, when Banchero averaged 29.0 points per game with a 58.3 percent true shooting percentage after the All-Star Break, Banchero is starting to pick up steam once again. He is starting to find his groove. And making a clearer effect on the team.

Banchero certainly did his part in response to all of this latest noise, scoring a season-high 37 points on 15-for-21 shooting in a 126-109 win over the Washington Wizards. He made 13 of his 14 shots in the restricted area and dominated the post to overpower Washington.

That is what everyone wants to see more of.

"Just wanted to be aggressive," Banchero said after Tuesday's game. "They were showing me single coverage. I thought I could take advantage of that. . . . This is a team you have to put away. They are going to try to keep playing fast and playing hard. We know that coming in. You have got to impose your will."

Banchero is starting to impose his will.

Since the All-Star Break (seven games, where the Magic are 4-3), Banchero is 10th in the league in scoring with 26.9 points per game with 48.5/37.5/84.5 shooting splits.

He has a 58.9 percent true shooting percentage which is better than Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this small sample size.

The Magic have a +8.9 net rating (114.3 offensive rating/105.4 defensive rating) with Banchero on the floor and -1.8 net rating (108.6 offensive rating/110.4 defensive rating) with him off the floor.

If that is too small of a sample, Banchero is averaging 23.7 points per game on 47.3/37.6/79.1 shooting splits and a 58.1 percent true shooting percentage. But the team is -0.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor in those 26 games. Then again, the Magic are -4.1 points per 100 possessions with him off the floor.

The Magic are absolutely better with Banchero on the floor.

It all comes down to his impact on winning. And that is ultimately how Banchero will be judged.

The Magic are still fighting for something to end the season. They sit a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the 6-seed entering Wednesday's game (Philadelphia hosts the Utah Jazz). The chance to avoid the Play-In is still present, for as small as that goal might be.

Banchero will play a big role in deciding whether the Magic can get there. And Orlando avoiding the Play-In might be a feather in his cap and momentum to silence a lot of doubt around him.

The pressure is on him to deliver.