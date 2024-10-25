Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets (Oct. 25, 2024): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Nov. 29 in Brooklyn (NBA Cup); Dec. 1 in Brooklyn; Dec. 29 in Orlando
2024 Season Series: Nets 124, Magic 104 in Brooklyn on Nov. 14 (NBA Cup); Nets 129, Magic 101 in Brooklyn on Dec. 2; Magic 108, Nets 81 in Orlando on Feb. 27; Magic 114, Nets 106 in Orlando on March 13
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Brooklyn
105.0
110.5
114.3
53.3
32.1
18.1
27.5
Orlando
97.5
118.4
100.0
52.1
39.0
14.3
22.9
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 0-1/0-1 ATS
The Orlando Magic spent all offseason saying they were ready to take the next step and win homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference. They believe they are ready to compete at the highest levels within the conference. And to do that they pointed out a lot of things.
One of the biggest was the understanding that every game is important. That the game against the teams at the bottom of the standings in mid-January was just as important as the last game of the season.
Orlando did the first bit of backing up the team's ambitions and talk by defeating the Miami Heat 116-97 in the season opener on Wednesday. That was a road win with the odds stacked against them.
Friday's home opener at Kia Center will be the Magic's opportunity to prove the other side of that coin. Are they going to dominate again the teams expected to be at the bottom of the standings after they went 28-7 against teams with records below .500?
Orlando must have the same focus and intensity the team brought to Miami. After all, the Brooklyn Nets were two of those losses for the Magic against teams with losing records last year.
3 Things to watch
3. Orlando Magic, 3-point shooting team?
The Orlando Magic's most glaring weakness and glaring need was always their three-point shooting. Last year, they finished 24th in 3-point field goal percentage and 29th in 3-point attempts per game. They made the fewest 3-pointers in the league because of it.
Everyone was concerned with the Magic's shooting and their ability to generate enough 3-point looks.
So what do we make of the Magic taking 49 3-point attempts in their season opener?
Last year, Orlando had only six games taking 40 or more 3-point attempts and had only one game taking more than 45 3-pointers. Those 49 attempts would have been the most the Magic took in any game last year. That they made 18 only made it sweeter.
Orlando focused much of its offseason on improving its spacing and the 22 corner threes the Magic took after averaging 8.1 corner threes per game last year.
It is only one game. But that deserves an "Is this anything?" look as the Magic head into their second game.
2. Pace and Transition
The Orlando Magic are trying to improve in one other area offensively too. The team has to be more effective in transition and score more on the break. The Magic struggled in that area last year, scoring only 12.4 fast break points per game last year and 1.10 points per possession in transition.
The game against the Miami Heat saw the Orlando Magic push the tempo slightly more. But scoring in transition remains a struggle. Orlando scored only 0.96 points per possession in transition even though they used more opportunities to get to 19 fast break points.
Then, the bigger question going up against the Brooklyn Nets is whether the Orlando Magic can turn their defense into offense more effectively and limit transition opportunities themselves.
The biggest area Orlando struggled in Wednesday's game was communicating in transition to ensure they were covering for each other. The Heat scored 18 fast break points, most of them in the first half. The Magic will need to tighten that communication defensively.
1. Franz Wagner's big game
Everyone is rightfully buzzing about Paolo Banchero's big performance in the Orlando Magic's season opener—His 33-point showing in the opening game and the complete control he had over the game. The world is buzzing about what looks like a breakout year for him.
But Franz Wagner was not too shabby in the effort either. Wagner scored 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting. He even made three of his six 3-point attempts, making two in the third quarter. Wagner had a slow start making only three of his first seven shots. He was still a bit off on his floaters and in-between game.
He picked things up in the third quarter. That was a big part of the team's revival and how the team zoomed ahead. Wagner did a lot of work on cuts and working in the middle of the Miami Heat's defense. He created his own scoring opportunities with steals.
Wagner needed to see the ball go through the hoop badly after struggling with his shot in the preseason. The Magic are going to need him to keep gaining confidence.