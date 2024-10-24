Paolo Banchero's season debut proved he was not bluffing
By Elaine Blum
Few things are more fun to watch in the NBA than a young team filled with confidence and belief in its future. The Orlando Magic are just that. When everyone was crying for the team to chase a star or a starting-level point guard, the Magic stuck to their path and decided to rely on defense and internal improvement.
Pretty much every key player got a new long-term deal, and Paolo Banchero will get his max extension next summer. The organization believes in its players, and the players believe in themselves.
In the season opener, it looked like that belief paid off. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had big games, Anthony Black looked every bit like the backup guard the Magic envisioned he could become this season, and Jalen Suggs ended his season debut as the starting point guard with four assists and only one turnover.
In the second half, the Heat barely stood a chance against the Magic, losing the third quarter 18 to 39. It was definitely a good way for the Magic to kick off a season filled with expectations.
Paolo Banchero was the most vocal about his belief in the Magic. So far, it looks like he was not wrong.
Banchero backed up previous comments in season opener
During the summer, Banchero confidently declared on First Take that he believed the Magic could secure a top three or four seed in the Eastern Conference. If the Magic continue to play like they just did, and teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle with injuries, he might be right about that.
Earlier this month, Banchero reflected on his team winning the Southeast Division last season.
As Clutchpoints published, Banchero said, “I think just looking at it, it’ll be the start of something even greater. It’s good to be able to put stuff like that up on the walls. Hopefully we can put a couple more banners up.”
Those are big comments for someone just entering his third season with a team that only went to the playoffs once. People say all kinds of things after accomplishing something big, but, if his season debut is any indication, Banchero was not bluffing.
Banchero looked every bit the All-Star he was last season, recording 33 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on incredibly efficient shooting. He shot 12 of 24 from the field, converting four of his eight 3-point attempts. It was a big night for Banchero, as he bullied his way to the basket and lit the Heat up from three.
Particularly his efficiency as a scorer was nice to see since that is the point Banchero’s critics bring up most. If he can continue to shoot the three well this season, it will not only take his offensive game to the next level but also improve the Magic’s overall offense.
If this game told the rest of the league anything, it was that they have only seen the beginning of what Banchero can do.