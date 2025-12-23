Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers (Dec. 23, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Portland 101.3 Pace 103.1 115.0 Off. Rtg. 113.2 112.9 Def. Rtg. 116.3 53.3 eFG% 52.0 32.6 O.Reb.% 35.5 14.1 TO% 16.7 32.6 FTR 31.6

1. Back to basics

The Orlando Magic had a bad defensive game on Monday against the Golden State Warriors. It was a lifeless effort that had coach Jamahl Mosley spell it plainly -- the team got outworked.

The Orlando Magic gave up 121.2 points per 100 possessions to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. It was just the seventh game this season giving up more than 120 points per 100 possessions, but the third time in the last four games.

That is a disturbing trend.

For as improved as Orlando's offense might be, the team's defense still powers it. The Magic's best offense comes in transition when the defense creates turnovers and can get out and run. They are not going to succeed without their defense.

For Orlando to finish the road trip 2-2, the team needs to defend with intensity, prevent fouling -- these are the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in free throw rate and Portland will get a lot of its offense through fouls -- and use defense to create offense.

Back to basics.

2. Finish at the rim

One of the big reasons the Orlando Magic lost on Monday was simply that they struggled to make shots in the paint and at the rim.

Orlando went 25 for 52 in the paint, getting outscored 62-50 in the paint. There were clearly points left on the board, and many of those misses at the rim led directly to fastbreaks against unbalanced floors.

In all, the Magic shot 14 for 27 in the restricted area. That is, again, a lot of points and easy scoring opportunities left on the board.

This season, Orlando is sixth in the league with 28.7 field goal attempts per game in the restricted area. The Magic are 14th, though, shooting just 67.3 percent on those shots. If there is an area to improve offensively, it is in finishing because the Magic are so reliant on getting downhill and to the rim -- whether that is for fouls or for baskets.

Orlando must win the paint to win games. And leaving those points on the board only hurts an offense still finding its way.

That will be especially important against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Like the Magic, the Blazers get a lot of opportunities in the paint -- fourth in the league with 29.4 field goal attempts per game in the restricted area and fourth in the league in free throw rate. But also like the Magic, they struggle to finish, making only 66.0 percent of those shots.

The Magic are fifth in the league with 54.8 points in the paint per game. The Blazers are 15th with 49.7 per game. That could decide who wins.

3. Rebounding struggles?

The same is true of the battle on the glass.

The Orlando Magic have built their reputation as one of the best rebounding teams on both ends of the floor.

They are third in the league with a 71.2 percent defensive rebound rate and eighth with a 32.6 percent offensive rebound rate. The Magic are sixth in the league with 16.8 second-chance points per game (a number that has gone down in recent weeks).

The Portland Trail Blazers are a good rebounding team. The Blazers are third in the league with a 35.5 percent offensive rebound rate and second in the league with 17.8 second-chance points per game.

The Orlando Magic give up the second-fewest second-chance points per game in the league, but that has not been the case in the last two games, when Orlando gave up 27 second-chance points to the Utah Jazz and 24 second-chance points to the Golden State Warriors.

The Magic had not given up 20 second-chance points in a game before this weekend since the infamous Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers games in the early part of the season (along with the follow-up game against the Charlotte Hornets).

The Blazers struggle on the defensive glass with 67.1 percent defensive rebound rate, 28th in the league.

This game will be won in the paint and on the glass.

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain)

Jalen Suggs - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hip Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Tristan da Silva - QUESTIONABLE (Right Shoulder Contusion)

Goga Bitadze - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hip Contusion)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard - OUT (Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management)

Jrue Holiday - OUT (Right Calf Strain)

Jerami Grant - OUT (Left Achilles Tendonitis)

Scoot Henderson - OUT (Left Hamstring Tear)

Robert Williams III - OUT (Left Knee Injury Management)

Matisse Thybulle - OUT (Left Thumb Ligament Tear)

Blake Wesley - OUT (Right Foot Fracture)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Portland Tyus Jones PG Deni Avdija Desmond Bane SG Shaedon Sharpe Anthony Black SF Kris Murray Paolo Banchero PF Toumani Camara Wendell Carter C Donovan Clingan

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

Our Record: 18-11/14-15 ATS

Both the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers have not hit the defensive heights they hoped they would hit this year. Both were projected to be among the best defensive teams in the league with their size and skill on the perimeter. Neither has quite hit that mark, especially as injuries have hit the roster.

They have both had to find their footing and scratch out wins where they can. The Magic have more top-end talent and have been better on that front overall.

They face each other now when Orlando is at a low with its defense and its rebounding especially. That would seemingly play into Portland's hands. The Magic lack some of the size they would normally have to handle Deni Avdija.

But... this is a gut check game for the Magic. And this is a game they have repeatedly been able to win.

They responded to a frustrating and poor performance against the Detroit Pistons with an inspired and energetic win over the Charlotte Hornets in October on a back-to-back. This is a similar moment. Orlando need sto show itself that it has the will and determination to play its style, regardless of who is playing.

The Blazers are not the Hornets. This is a tougher team -- although presenting a similar rebounding challenge. The Magic had Wagner in that game in October.

One way or another, Orlando needs to show the league what it is about after three rough games on this road trip.