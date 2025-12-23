Orlando Magic are leaving their standard behind

There were plenty of warning signs that the Golden State Warriors could build some steam before the dam finally broke.

The Orlando Magic were in the game against the Golden State Warriors for the first three quarters despite all the mistakes and errors they clearly needed to clean up.

What was so frustrating about it is that it was all in their hands. The turnovers were all errors they could correct. The offensive rebounding were all effort plays they could make. The 50/50 balls were all plays they could will themselves too.

These are the plays the Magic are expected to make. Winning those battles is core to their identity.

In each instance, the Warriors were the ones who won. The Magic's overall talent might have kept them in the game, but the Warriors overwhelmed them when frustration overtook them or inefficiency prevailed.

Golden State found the breakthrough late in the third quarter, opening a six-point lead. They then expanded the lead out to double digits in a 15-0 run intot he fourth quarter that turned the game into a runaway 120-97 victory.

Quite simply, the Magic got outworked. They left their standard behind.

"I think we got outworked," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Monday's loss. "That is the first thing I'll say. That's not our style of basketball. They beat us to 50/50 balls, communication broke down one too many times in transition. You have to give them credit for the way they defended and made it tough on us at the rim. We have to be better in that regard."

That is the one thing that can never happen under any circumstance. This Magic team cannot get outworked. Their identity is based on outworking opponents. It is the basis of all of their success and their identity.

They could see what happens when they do not have it.

In a blink, this game was over. Not because of some Stephen Curry 3-point binge, although he hit a three during that run. It was over because the Magic's sloppiness and lethargic play finally beat them. The Warriors pummeled the Magic for their mistakes over and over again.

Orlando did not play up to its standard. The Magic were not the more aggressive, assertive team.

These are the things the team cannot slip.

Outworked and outplayed

The Orlando Magic know what their identity is.

At its heart, the Magic are a strong defensive team that outworks everyone they play. Opponents often accuse the Magic of playing too hard and too recklessly. Orlando made up for whatever offensive shortcomings the team has with pure energy and effort.

The Magic's standard starts with the ability to defend with energy and intensity. It starts with a promise that they will never get outworked.

The numbers speak for themselves. Even though Orlando did a decent job keeping Stephen Curry from making shots -- going 4 for 13 from deep for his 26 points -- and holding Golden State to 11 for 37 shooting from three (29.7 percent), the team still gave up 121.2 points per 100 possessions.

It was the third time in four games the Magic gave up more than 120 points per 100 possessions and just the seventh time all season.

There was simply no defensive effort as the Golden State Warriors outpaced the Orlando Magic 31-14 in the fourth quarter to blow the game wide open.

That is because Golden State was first it seemed to every loose ball.

On one second-quarter possession, Stephen Curry beat out Paolo Banchero to a loose ball, picked it up off the court between Jett Howard and Tyus Jones and flung it over his head to a waiting Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green to assist on a Butler dunk.

That was only one of several examples of plays where the Warriors were first to the floor and first to the loose ball.

"It felt like all night they were beating us to 50/50 balls, offensive rebounds," Anthony Black said after Monday's loss. "I think when they hit that run, they did a good job capitalizing on all of those things. They started making threes, we got a little stagnant. With a good team, it's hard to give up extra possessions and win the game when there are a lot of shooters on the court."

That was not the only place the Warriors outworked the Magic. It was a constant theme throughout the game.

Control what you can control

Every NBA team will claim it is a make-or-miss league. The Orlando Magic are not expecting to make a ton of shots. They still struggle to hit threes and are in the bottom 10 in the league in 3-point percentage.

The Magic's offense is based on getting to the rim and protecting possessions.

That has been something Orlando has been very good at this season. The Magic are one of the best teams at securing rebounds and finishing defensive possessions.

Both of those things that are part of the Magic's standard were missing in Monday's game.

The Magic are third in the league with a 71.6 percent defensive rebound rate, but they gave up 14 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points Monday night, constantly getting beaten to offensive rebounds and caught out of position.

This came after having similar numbers against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, marking consecutive games with a defensive rebound rate worse than 70 percent.

"It's the little things within this game," Mosley said after Monday's loss. "They beat us to way too many 50/50 basketballs that probably resulted in 15 points. Our ability to come up with those loose balls and come up with the rebounds, that's what we are about. Tonight, we didn't do that on a consistent basis. Regardless of who is on the floor, we have to be better in that sense."

The Magic still had more offensive rebounds with 16 in the game, but they managed only nine points, shooting 4 for 17 on second-chance opportunities.

Turnovers were also a big story. The Magic rank 11th in the league with a 14.1 percent turnover rate. But they turned it over 18 times for 21 points, giving the Warriors plenty of opportunities to score on them.

Orlando turned it over on three consecutive possessions to open the fourth quarter. That set the tone for their ultimate collapse.

The Magic never could turn on the switch.

This is how a team falls short of its standard. It goes against its identity.

The Magic's path to finding themselves is to reach for their standard. The basics for this team are that they outwork teams with their defensive effort.

That was something they came up woefully short against the Warriors on Monday.