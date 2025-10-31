Orlando Magic end losing streak by doing their most important defensive trait

Everyone knows what Orlando Magic basketball is supposed to look like.

Even though the team has had some bigger offensive sparks and moments, this team is about its defense. And the rate teams have scored against this defense and the rate at which this team failed to disrupt offensive rhythm was startling.

If the Magic were going to right the ship and end this four-game losing streak, they needed to get back to the kind of devastating defense teams feared. They needed to be disruptive.

Whatever was said on the flight from Detroit to Charlotte seemed to work. The Magic were more locked in and engaged defensively. They were getting those tell-tale deflections and steals that are the hallmark.

And when the Hornets, one of the best offensive teams in the league early in the season, made pushes, the Magic answered back with their defense. For the first time all season, the Orlando Magic led with their defense in a 123-107 victory on Thursday.

This is Magic basketball.

"Two words for me for the whole night stood out: Defense and depth," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday's win. "We defended the way we know how to defend. And our depth was something big tonight."

Mosley repeated that several times during his postgame. Everyone who came in seemed to make a key defensive play.

In a game where the Magic had their best offensive rating of this young season, it was their defense that led the way.

Starting on defense

This has been the struggle for the Orlando Magic all season.

Their defense has not looked like the unit that dominated teams throughout last season.

Before Monday and Wednesday's disastrous defensive efforts -- the first games where the Magic gave up 130 points per 100 possessions since March 2022 -- the Magic were sitting in sixth in defensive rating, but everything felt off.

The key to the Magic's defense has always been its disruption and their ability to throw teams off balance. This is perfectly encapsulated in the ability to create turnovers, "stocks" (steals and blocks) and deflections.

Last year, the Magic were second in the league in defensive rating thanks to being second in the league in opponent turnover rate (16.8 percent), second in the league in "stocks" (14.9 per game, including a league-leading 6.0 blocks per game) and sixth in deflections with 17.7 per game.

This defined Magic basketball.

"That's what we've been the past couple of years," Anthony Black said after Thursday's game. "That's what made us a good team and got us to the playoffs. As we play faster, the challenge is just continuing to focus on defense and do the things necessary to get stops and turn those into runouts and offensive possessions."

None of those factors were present to this point in the season.

Entering Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Orlando Magic were 18th with a 14.7 percent opponent turnover rate, 25th with 11.8 "stocks" per game and last in the league with 12.2 deflections per game. It was no surprise that the Magic did not look right even before their terrible games.

If the Magic were going to right the ship, it would start not merely with reducing their fouling, but picking up their energy and activity on the ball.

That was truly the difference for Orlando against Charlotte on Thursday.

"We kind of reestablished our identity tonight," Wendell Carter said after Thursday's win. "The hardest part is to be consistent with that. We showed an example of how good we can be defensively. That's got to be our staple night, no matter if shots are made or not. All that is is effort. Some days we might miss shots. When you have effort, you can establish a good defensive identity throughout the year."

The team forced 21 turnovers for 29 points and force a 21.9 percent turnover rate. The Magic recorded 17 "stocks" with 10 steals and seven blocks, dominating the lane and punishing the Hornets for their mistakes.

Even with only 12 deflections in the game, according to NBA.com's hustle stats, it was still clear how active and engaged the team was.

Orlando not only used that defensive activity to score off turnovers but also to score 21 fast-break points on 10-for-11 shooting.

Where the Magic have often had to speed up their offense to inject movement and pace into the game, it was their defense that led the way. This is the kind of activity the Magic will need more of.

Energy from the bench

Undoubtedly, some of the issues for the Orlando Magic stem from inconsistency in their rotation and their bench. Coach Jamahl Mosley is still searching for the right rotations and lineups.

But he needed energy wherever he could get it. Their defensive depth was vital.

The insertion of Jonathan Isaac, a proven defender and someone who will mix things up on that end, was a key part of the team's ultimate success.

Isaac finished the game with just three points, but tallied three blocks. His second-quarter run helped open up the lead and establish the team's defense. Orlando had an 83.9 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor.

But he was not alone.

Anthony Black, starting for Jalen Suggs as he continues to sit out back-to-backs, recorded three steals and two blocks on his own, getting active in passing lanes and helping deny entry passes while guarding LaMelo Ball -- himself held to 17 points and 13 assists but on 8-for-19 shooting and 1-for-9 shooting from three.

Wendell Carter tallied a critical block in the fourth quarter as the Magic held off one last rally from the Hornets. Franz Wagner was active in passing landes and got his share of deflections as he helped on LaMelo Ball.

Everyone played a part in increasing this activity and bringing the Magic's defense back.

There is still clearly more to do. Orlando is not all the way back -- the team had a solid, but not spectacular 111.5 defensive rating, which was more than enough considering this was the team's best offensive game of the season.

But this was a positive step to returning the Magic to who they are -- a disruptive defensive force.