Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns (March 31, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Phoenix Orlando 98.1 Pace 100.0 114.5 Off. Rtg. 114.3 112.8 Def. Rtg. 114.2 53.8 eFG% 53.0 33.2 O.Reb.% 30.4 14.5 TO% 13.7 22.3 FTR 30.4

1. Early response

The big question in this game is how will the Orlando Magic respond.

They suffered a franchise-worst 52-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. That is a deep stain on this team and suggests how poorly the team is playing and the frustrations that have pervaded the season. But is this a group with enough pride to make sure that does not happen again? Will they respond?

We will know whether the team responds properly within the first six minutes of this game.

In the Magic's last eight games, they have a net rating of -21.3 points per 100 possessions with a 111.8 offensive rating and an obscene 133.2 defensive rating. The Magic have simply failed to set the tone early in games.

Orlando's starting group of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Tristan da Silva, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter has a -8.8 net rating overall with a 114.2 offensive rating and 123.0 defensive rating in the last eight games. But in the first quarter, that group has a -6.8 net rating with a 107.9 offensive rating and 114.8 defensive rating.

The Phoenix Suns, for the record, have a +27.3 net rating (131.8 offensive rating/104.6 defensive rating) in the first quarter of their last eight games with a 3-5 record.

The Magic need to make a statement at the start. Lately they have been unable to survive the beginnings of their games.

2. Devin Booker on a tear

The Orlando Magic's double overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns in February stung because it came against a very undermanned Suns team.

Devin Booker missed that game and Dillon Brooks, who returns tonight, broke his hand in the first quarter. Jalen Green was struggling and took and made the big shot at the end to salvage a rough game.

Booker is playing again and playing well as the Suns try to cement themselves as the 7-seed in the Western Conference and set up a home Play-In Tournament game.

Booker is averaging 28.4 points per game in the 15 games since he returned from injury. He is shooting 46.3 percent overall and 37.1 percent from three. He scored 36 points without shooting a free throw in the win Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Phoenix has won three of four since snapping a five-game losing streak. Booker has averaged 27.3 points per game and shot 42.9 percent in those games.

This is a star who is stepping up.

3. Focus on turnovers

Turnovers were undoubtedly the story in Sunday's Orlando Magic loss to the Toronto Raptors. Orlando had 12 turnovers in the first quarter. That fed the Raptors' fast-break attack and it kept the Magic from gaining any rhythm.

A big part of that is the Raptors' ball pressure. And that is something the Phoenix Suns have made a huge part of their identity.

Phoenix forces a 16.6 percent turnover rate, which is third in the league. The Suns score 20.3 points off turnovers per game. Orlando must protect the ball.

That is something the Magic have mostly done well all season. Orlando has a 13.7 percent turnover rate for the season, seventh in the league and a major improvement from last year. But in the last eight games, Orlando has a 14.7 percent turnover rate.

That one big percentage point is everything for the Magic. They need to be better on the ball to get things started.

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams - OUT (Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction)

Haywood Highsmith - OUT (Right Knee Injury Management)

Amir Coffey - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Orlando Collin Gillespie PG Jalen Suggs Devin Booker SG Desmond Bane Dillon Brooks SF Tristan da Silva Royce O'Neale PF Paolo Banchero Oso Ighodaro C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Prediction

Our Record: 45-29/31-43 ATS

The Orlando Magic are desperate for a win. They squandered some easy opportunities to do so last week. This is a team that is lacking in confidence.

About the only thing that can save things right now is a come-to-Jesus moment. And if a 52-point loss does not make the team look in the mirror and find its galvanizing force, nothing else will.

This game is not even about the Phoenix Suns, a team on a tough Memphis-to-Orlando back-to-back. This is about the Magic.

If they come out with the intensity that Sunday's game required and they come out looking to make up for that horrible effort, they can bury this opponent quickly and overwhelm them. The ingredients are in place for the Magic to catch this team in a rough back-to-back.

Orlando has not played that way for a long time. This team has rarely been the aggressors.

And this might be the last chance. If the Magic do not make this stand tonight, it is hard to imagine it happening at any time this season. And a spot in the 9/10 Play-In Game awaits them.

It is indeed a must-win game for the Magic. We are going to find out a lot about their character.