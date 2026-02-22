Orlando Magic are facing an inescapable truth they have avoided for too long

The Orlando Magic tried, even if futilely.

They understood their offense has not been good enough for the five years Jamahl Mosley has been in Orlando. They acquired Desmond Bane to boost their playmaking and scoring. They hired Joe Prunty to bring some creativity offensively. They emphasized scoring in transition to capitalize on the turnovers their defense creates.

In Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, they saw the fruits of all of those labors blossom.

Bane scored 22 of his 34 points in the first half to pace the Magic and stake them an early lead.

In overtime, trailing by two points, the Magic drew an inbounds that got the ball directly to Paolo Banchero for a post-up that ended in a game-tying dunk. In double overtime, trailing by three points, the Magic set a play up that brought newcomer Jevon Carter to the ball for a three. When he couldn't get a clean shot, he passed it to Tristan da Silva and quickly relocated for a game-tying three with four seconds left.

The Magic forced nine turnovers for 17 points, a low recently. But had 18 fast break points and were effective in transition.

Orlando has improved offensively. But it is still so clear that offense is what is holding this team back. In overtime, the Magic's unreliability on offense laid bare where this team's shortcomings still exist.

If the Magic want to beat elite defensive teams like the Suns and one day compete for a championship, their offense still needs to be so much better.

Those things they were hoping to get were not there for them, and the offensive weaknesses on this team were apparent as Jalen Green hit the game-winning three in double overtime in a 113-110 Suns win.

That offensive sparkplug in Bane? He fouled out with the Magic up five in overtime, sparking a 7-0 run as the Suns used turnovers and offensive rebounds -- 22 of them in the game for 23 second-chance points and five for 10 in the two overtime periods -- to strike back against the Magic.

The Magic still cannot find consistency from deep, making only 10 of 39 in the game (25.6 percent) and 3 of 14 in the second half and 1 of 5 in overtime, allowing the Suns to answer back with threes. Orlando forced only one turnover in overtime (a 24-second shot-clock violation, at that).

There are so many issues to resolve with this team. But even with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs OUT for Saturday's game, the same issue remained. Orlando simply does not have enough offensive firepower to function on most nights.

Not against elite defenses, the kind they will need to beat to one day win a championship. That is the still the ticket they have not unlocked.

Stars on the attack

It is hard to find much fault in the Orlando Magic's two stars in Saturday's loss.

Desmond Bane scored 22 of his 34 points in the first half to pace the Magic to as much as an 11-point lead. He was 5 for 9 from three as the only efficient shooter from deep. When the three was not working, Bane attacked the rim and finished around he Phoenix Suns' defenders.

Paolo Banchero was less efficient at 11-for-28 shooting. But he still accumulated 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. He filled the box score and had nine points in the second half and another eight in the two overtime periods.

Banchero carried the team through overtime, especially when Bane fouled out early in the first overtime period. He was never settling and trying to get downhill. He missed some shots, but his fingerprints were all over the game.

"Here's a young man who continues to get downhill, created double teams, got a lot of guys wide-open looks," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Saturday's loss. "I think he attacked the basket a ton. I loved the way he was attacking downhill and being aggressive in those situations."

According to Kendra Douglas on the FanDuel Sports Network Florida broadcast, it was Paolo Banchero calming teammates down in the huddle and telling them they would erase the six-point deficit they faced with three minutes to play.

Banchero had his fingerprints over that comeback to force overtime, hitting a layup and setting up free throws for Wendell Carter and an assist to Anthony Black that cut the deficit to two.

Banchero made a lot of clutch plays, including the game-tying bucket in the first overtime.

It was looking for everyone else that was the issue. Only Jevon Carter (15 points, 6-for-14 shooting) and Anthony Black (10 points, 4-for-12 shooting, 0 for 5 from three) scored in double figures.

Banchero and Bane went 17 for 27 in the paint (63.0 percent). Every other player combined to go 13 for 20. Orlando continued to struggle from three, making 10 of 39 for the game. Bane made half of those threes.

That is just a startling lack of support.

The bigger issue

Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane made mistakes and errors down the stretch.

Paolo Banchero had two huge turnovers in the fourth quarter that helped power the Phoenix Suns' 7-0 run to take the lead. Banchero missed several shots at the rim and in the paint that would have given the Magic the lead late in both overtime periods.

Desmond Bane fouled out with the team up five on a Jalen Green breakaway dunk. Green missed both free throws. But losing Bane and that offensive attacker was the biggest thing missing down the stretch as the Magic struggled to score the rest of the period -- and especially hit any jumper.

Orlando still needs its best players to perform and to score, especially with the injuries the team faces.

"We gave ourselves a chance," Jamahl Mosley said after Saturday's loss. "That happens within a game. Guys are going to foul out. There are going to be injuries throughout the season. In a game like this, it is aboPaolut the details. Our guys fought til the end, minus bodies. But we have to make sure we continue to do the little things."

The team was missing two critical attackers in Jalen Suggs (back spasms) and Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain). There is clearly better offense available.

But the Magic are still struggling to generate offense consistently for 48 minutes. They still have flat moments like their 34-22 third quarters. Orlando has lost a lot of games on one disastrous quarter this season.

Despite the clear offensive improvements, the Magic are still only 17th in the league in offensive rating and 24th in 3-point field goal percentage. The Magic still have a lot of the same issues that have plagued them for the last decade.

That remains the Magic's issue. Orlando is still fighting for a consistent calming force, consistent shooting and a dynamism to beat the best.

The Suns are one of the best defensive teams in the league. Scoring was always going to be hard Saturday and the Magic's defense was up to the challenge (mostly).

But Orlando has bigger visions. And the team needs to address these big issues to reach them.