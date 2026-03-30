Embarrassing blowout signals Orlando Magic's inevitable decision

Throughout his tenure as the Orlando Magic's coach, Jamahl Mosley has often been reflexively defensive. After bad losses, he rarely blames the players or calls anyone out publicly. He falls on the sword, jumps in front of the train and usually does everything to put the attention on himself and his shortcomings.

That is the job of a coach in charge of a team not expected to win a lot of games. You build confidence by blaming yourself for shortcomings and taking the public scrutiny.

Mosley was hired to guide the team out of the dark forest of a complete teardown. The Magic failed in their first rebuild after trading Dwight Howard to get out of there. It is not easy to be that coach.

Mosley built plenty of trust, had a vision for the way his team would play and implemented a lot of that culture in the last four years. The past two have seen the team reach the postseason. Even a bad season will see the team playing beyond the regular season.

But here the Magic are. After entering the season with soaring expectations that, even considering injuries, the team has failed to meet, the Magic are limping to the end of the season. They do not look like a Jamahl Mosley team.

And Mosley is trying to jump on the tracks to prevent the blame from going to the players. He is talking like a coach in a rebuilding situation.

And that is as clear a sign as any that the Magic need to move on when the season concludes. A 52-point loss to the Toronto Raptors only shines that spotlight clearer.

"I have to do a better job preparing them for what they were going to see tonight," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's loss. "We talked a little bit about it, but probably not enough. I have to have them prepared for the physicality of the game. Prepared for how much they were going to grab, hold and get us off of our spots. That's on me. I've got to do a better job with this group, making sure they are prepared the right way."

He has had statements like that plenty of times throughout his four-year career. He has rarely used that public tactic this season. Not with the expectations this team had.

That attention only shines a brighter spotlight on a question that has lingered in the background all season and has become more apparent as the season has wound down.

Whispers of small discontent have bubbled up at various times -- gaining more national currency in January. The Magic whisked those away with big victories. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman stood behind Jamahl Mosley for the rest of the season, hoping Franz Wagner's return would resolve any lingering issues.

A season failure of this magnitude requires consequences. And the easiest change the Magic can make is to move on from their coach. A loss of this magnitude only makes it clearer that is the decision on the horizon.

This time Mosley has likely ended his tenure by falling on his sword as he fights for these last eight games.

Intractable problems

No one has had a good grasp on how to fix the problems with this team that have bubbled over and under the surface for much of the season.

But the team's six-game losing streak -- now seven losses in the last eight -- have turned the team back into a pumpkin. And returned the team to a reality where their coach is searching for ways to motivate and protect his team when they have let go of the rope.

That is the only explanation for losing by 52 points in a game of consequence, the worst scoring margin in Magic history. This team that had so much potential is leaving the season unfulfilled and drifting toward its end -- likely heading to a 9/10 elimination game in the Play-In Tournament.

Jamahl Mosley's teams have all had some similar characteristics -- they always played solid defense, played with intense, almost maniacal effort, and played their best at the end of the season.

All three characteristics have faltered this season, if not outright collapsed.

The Magic are 16th in the league in defensive rating, giving up 114.2 points per 100 possessions. They often get outworked, giving up little uncharacteristic mistakes like Sunday's 28-turnover effort, including 12 in the first quarter that fed the Toronto Raptors' 31-0 run.

Orlando is just 11-10 since the All-Star Break. During the last eight games, the team has given up 125.4 points per 100 possessions, an unacceptable number for a team that prides itself on its defense.

The Magic have struggled with all three categories for much of the season, coming out of the gates with horrid defensive performances and questionable efforts. The team has been a .500 team since Franz Wagner's injury on Dec. 7 -- going 25-25 in the 50 games since Wagner's injury (Wagner has played in just four, going 2-2 in those games).

It all screams a coach that has struggled to get a grip on his team or what they are supposed to be. And, worse, a team that has likely tuned out its coach when things get hard.

The little time remaining

This is a team without answers.

With eight games remaining, the Orlando Magic sit in eighth place, trailing the now-healthy Philadelphia 76ers by two games for seventh and leading the surging Charlotte Hornets and the struggling Miami Heat by a half game. They have fallen behind the Atlanta Hawks by 2.5 games for sixth, and a Play-In escape.

Orlando lost the season series to all of these teams except Miami.

Dropping Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors was big. Dropping it like this was head-scratching.

"I think we understood how big of a game it was," Desmond Bane said after Sunday's game. "I don't have nothing for that."

The Orlando Magic have been playing more like a tanking team in the last two weeks -- including a loss at home to the Indiana Pacers and a close win over the Sacramento Kings, where even then Jamahl Mosley could not say much positive about the defense.

The Magic will fight. Or at least their coach will signal they will fight. But it feels like lip service. The effort will speak for itself.

"You get hit in the mouth by 56 points, you understand exactly what you need to do," Mosley said after Sunday's game. "You are not as bad as you think you are in your losses and you are not as grat as you think you are in your wins. We need to make sure we have the right mentality coming down in these last eight games."

It all points to a ticking clock hanging over Mosley's head. If the team cannot get up and focused for this game, what will the postseason look like?

This defeat sent another clear signal. His time has run out.