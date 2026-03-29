Orlando Magic face must-win game with playoff hopes on the line

There was one question that Orlando Magic fans wanted to know from me throughout the afternoon Saturday: Who should Orlando Magic fans cheer for in the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets?

There was a good argument for both teams, considering how tight the standings remain.

Philadelphia, who got Tyrese Maxey back from injury a game after Joel Embiid and Paul George made their returns, scored the huge win over the Hornets, 118-114, pulling 1.5 games ahead of the Magic now in eighth. The Charlotte Hornets are a half-game behind in 10th (tied with the Miami Heat).

It is a reminder of how much the games between direct competition can matter in this race -- the Sixers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Magic and Hornets and can win the tiebreaker over the Heat with a win Monday.

Every game matters. And these games matter more.

The answer to that question at the beginning was a simple one: The Magic need to win.

Nobody is here to help the Magic. And Orlando should not expect help.

That makes this a critical week for the Magic. One where they play two teams that are in direct competition with them. By the end of Wednesday night, the Magic might know whether they are Play-In bound or whether there is still a chance to fight for the 6-seed in the final five games.

It all starts with Sunday's critical game against the Toronto Raptors. The Magic can help themselves with a big road win and make up significant ground in the chase to avoid the Play-In.

Everyone can feel its importance.

"It's important. You don't got to put anything extra on it," Jalen Suggs said in the locker room after Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. "That's factual. You have to go in for seeding for ourselves and to catch them. The fact of the matter is we have to go into their spot and got to beat them. We can't take a loss."

The Magic hurt themselves with their six-game losing streak. They went from fifth in the Eastern Conference with control over their destiny to eighth and fighting for survival in the Play-In logjam.

The Magic still have the chance to fight their way out in their final nine games. And it starts with helping themselves and halting the momentum of the teams they are fighting most against.

Orlando still will have a lot to say in making up ground on the teams it is chasing.

Lots of ground to make up

There is still no doubt, though, that the Orlando Magic have a lot of ground to make up now because of their two-week sabbatical.

They find themselves in a group of teams in the middle of the conference that all have virtually the same record. They are still two games behind the Toronto Raptors for fifth and 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for sixth. Still within reach.

If Orlando wants to get out of the Play-In, the team must win those two games -- Sunday at Toronto and Wednesday at home against Atlanta. Losses in both would almost assuredly close the door on getting out of the Play-In.

And there is the other hill the Orlando Magic need to climb: They have lost the season series to the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets. The Magic's game against the Raptors on Sunday is for the season series, a critical advantage that could come in play in the season's final days.

The only team the Orlando Magic have an advantage on for potential tiebreakers is the Miami Heat, whom the Magic defeated five times thanks to the NBA Cup Quarterfinal win in December.

That means that the Magic would lose virtually any tiebreaker that does not involve the Heat. And that should only add to the importance to the rest of the season.

"You've got to find a way," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday's game. "You definitely have to find a way in that situation."

Orlando simply has a lot of ground to make up. Especially with how small the margin might be between being the 5-seed and the 10-seed. It will be something little or games like these that determine where everyone finishes.

Building momentum

These games are important because they are the one thing the Orlando Magic can control.

The team itself knows these games are huge. But they are focused more on themselves than on worrying about what is going on around them. Even if they are aware of what others are doing in the standings.

If Orlando can win its games, including these critical two, then the standings will take care of itself. But what the Magic are trying to do is get themselves back on track.

Orlando's defense has slipped significantly. That was the key to their success during the seven-game win streak. It is the big reason why they lost six straight afterward.

They are trying to be peaking heading into the Playoffs.

That may or may not be everything. After all, the Orlando Magic lost three straight games in 2024 before closing the season with a raucous win over the Milwaukee Bucks to earn the 5-seed. The Magic may have to do something similar this season in their closing game in Boston.

Orlando won three straight last year to clinch the 7-seed with three games remaining in the regular season. The Magic ended up winning five straight games before dropping the finale with bench players playing most of the game.

The Magic know they will need a similar push along with some timely wins to complete this job. They need some momentum to get to the end of the season.

"I was talking about it with somebody the other day, just talking about building momentum this time of year," Desmond Bane said after Thursday's win. "Regardless of wins, losses, you just want to be trending upward heading into that. We've got a good 2-3 weeks to get this right."

"I think it's a monumental game. Two teams fighting for playoff seeding on the road. I'm excited for the challenge."

The challenge for the Orlando Magic begins with this game against the Toronto Raptors. It is a critical one. One that draws a team they are chasing closer and can build that momentum.

If the Magic want to climb the standings, it starts with them.