Little-used veteran gave Orlando Magic poise when they need him

Cory Joseph has always been there, always working.

The veteran guard likely signed with the Orlando Magic this summer not expecting to play very much. He likely understood his role was to be a supporting voice in the locker room and someone who would only check in if there was an emergency.

The Magic are undoubtedly a team pushing the limits of point guard play and experimenting with their big lineups. The biggest debate among fans and perhaps throughout the league has been whether the Magic could survive with a non-traditional guard in Jalen Suggs leading the way and big playmaking forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner handling most of the decision-making.

Orlando has needed some organization as the season winds down. Suggs has long been out with a knee injury that required season-ending surgery. Second-year guard Anthony Black has looked his age, dealing with inconsistency and wildly up-and-down performances.

Then Cole Anthony dealt with what the team has called a left big toe strain that has taken him in and out of the lineup.

Break glass in case of emergency, Joseph found himself in the starting lineup.

Joseph though has been a big surprise. He has proven himself to be the veteran the Magic hoped for. He is a good presence in the locker room and someone who could provide stability when he stepped on the court.

Cory Joseph helped the Magic when they needed it the most

Part of the Magic's relative success is certainly attributed to Joseph's ability to step in and make some play for this team.

"He just played with such great poise and command of the floor," coach Jamahl Mosley said after the Magic's win over the Pelicans. "His ability to get guys in the right spots, hit timely shots but his ability to pick up full court, all those little things that you need a veteran to do for these guys to settle the court down when it was going up and down a little too much. I think he did a great of keeping a level of poise with this group and talking in these huddles getting these guys on the same page and understanding what is needed."

Joseph has played in only 39 games this season, playing for 9.9 minutes per game.

But since stepping into the regular rotation when Cole Anthony sat with his toe strain against the Toronto Raptors on March 4, Joseph is averaging 7.3 points per game and 3.2 assists per game in 23.7 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.9 percent (17 for 37) and 31.8 percent (7 for 22) from three.

Among those games was a 12-point effort against the New Orleans Pelicans and a 13-point effort against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

With Joseph on the floor since March 4, the Magic have a +5.1 net rating with a stellar 118.3 offensive rating, more than six points per 100 possessions better than the team's 112.4 average.

It is undeniable the kind of lift he has given this team. He has helped stabilize a team going through so much uncertainty, especially at guard.

“I thought CoJo did a great job coming in and bringing a lot of energy and having us organized for the whole game,” Franz Wagner said after the Magic's win over the Pelicans. “That's really important when they go on their run and the crowd gets into it, you want to have a calming voice out there and someone who can get us into our sets and make sure we have a good possession."

Joseph's value is in doing whatever the team needs from him. He is always there to do what is asked. And he has made his case to show how valuable he can be.

Everything for the Magic it seems is pointing toward questions about the team's future. There are a lot of questions about whether the team should abandon its plan to play without a traditional point guard and find a playmaker, creator and lead guard to play alongside their core of Suggs, Banchero, and Wagner.

The way Joseph has played and organized the team certainly hints at the value of a veteran guard to lead the way or at least organize the team.

There will be many things to consider as the Magic get closer to their offseason. Joseph's contributions for the past two weeks have provided the team with a good boost. Orlando is playing better and at least holding its own for the last two weeks.

That is not to suggest the Magic do not need to continue improving. Orlando is 3-5 since Anthony's injury and Joseph entered the lineup. The Magic still have not strung consecutive wins together since the first game after the All-Star break.

Orlando has still had to find a way to rally together. Joseph and his patience waiting for for this opportunity. That is a lesson everyone can take.

"It's no excuses," Paolo Banchero said after the Magic's win against the Pelicans. "Oldest guy on the team playing hard as hell. He's grateful for every moment he has on the court. He lets us know that. It shows you we are all blessed to play this game. He has been with different teams, won championships, just been everywhere throughout his career. It shows you can't take the game for granted. He may not play for five straight games and he's out there making a difference. It's a huge lift for everybody."

The Magic have always preached this by-committee approach. It is a truism that the team will need everyone on the roster at some point during the season. This is Joseph's time and he is delivering in many ways for the team.

The Magic know they can turn to their veteran when they need him.