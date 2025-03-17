Magic decision on key construct will determine the success of this core

The Orlando Magic have unquestionably been a disappointment this season relative to their preseason expectations. A surprise team in the Eastern Conference last year, the Magic impressed everyone with their improbable run to the fifth seed in the East. After going toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, fans had a lot of reasons for optimism for this squad this season.

But all things considered, Orlando has been a disappointment this year. They currently stand more than five games back of the sixth seed, with a play-in bid almost certainly in their future. Injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wager played a big part in diminishing the Magic's hopes of earning home court in the playoffs this year, but there is still a path for them to get back to the top in the coming seasons.

So what are the most important things this team should do to make sure they get back on track next year and beyond? One of the biggest choices they will have to make will involve how to structure their offense. One direction they could choose would be to continue allowing Banchero and Wagner to be the main initiators offensively. If they were to take this route, the next step would likely be to add some additional shooting power around them, and players who can create additional gravity for the Magic's lacking scoring attack.

Magic must decide whether to add a lead playmaker

If they decline to take this route, the other obvious direction they could take would involve finding a new lead ball-handler and playmaker. This would be someone who can put pressure on the rim with their own downhill ability while being capable of finding his primary scorers in the right spots and playmaking at a high level.

Now, should Orlando take this route, their overall defensive ceiling could take a hit if Jalen Suggs or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope end up getting moved to the bench unit. Still, it could be the key that this team needs to level up their offense that currently ranks 28th in efficiency.

We saw last season that this Magic core has potential to achieve something special if given a clean bill of health. Getting back to the top six of the playoffs, and especially earning home court, will hinge on which direction they opt to take on this all-important construct. If Orlando can get a leveled-up Franz and Paolo operating at peak efficiency, that top-four spot is theirs for the taking.