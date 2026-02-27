Jevon Carter is proving to be a perfect fit for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic moved quickly to fill the open roster spot they were required to fill after trading Tyus Jones to the Charlotte Hornets.

The team added some point guard help again in Jevon Carter, a dogged but undersized defender who had bounced around the league for eight seasons. The Magic described it as a "no-brainer" move.

Fans were admittedly skeptical about adding a journeyman point guard after the experiment with Jones felt like so much of a failure. Minimum signings are rarely so impactful. Anything useful from Carter would have been a success.

It seems like adding Carter has been a bigger godsend than the team thought. The veteran guard has immediately replaced Jones' know-how and veteran presence in the locker room and immediately found a way to impact the lineup.

Carter has indeed been a perfect fit for this team.

"He's brought a ton to our locker room, to the floor," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday's loss. "He picks up full court. He's about winning on winning terms. That's what he wants to do. He doesn't care how it gets done. He just wants to get the job done. He's not afraid to take the big shot, not afraid to make the right pass. He sacrifices himself just to find a way to get the win."

Carter is averaging 7.2 points per game in six games with the Magic so far this season. He is shooting 40.0 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from three.

He has been a dogged defender, fitting well into the Magic's aggressive defensive scheme and he has not been shy about shooting it either, showing an aggression on offense that was often missing coming off the bench.

Carter essentially debuted making an impact, scoring 14 points in the win over the Sacramento Kings, making 3 of 5 3-pointers. He followed it up with 15 points in the loss to the Phoenix Suns, including a game-tying three at the end of the second overtime. That came on 3-for-11 shooting from deep.

It did not take long for Carter to finish games or become an important cog for the team.

He scored 14 points and made 4 of 9 3-pointers in the loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

After the All-Star break, the Magic have a team-best +14.2 net rating, including a 129.5 offensive rating in 113 minutes with Carter on the floor. While he has been part of some bad defensive lineups, Carter's defensive pressure has helped create some good moments on that end.

Carter has been a positive on the court. And he has enjoyed joining this team.

"Just being aggressive. Taking what the game is there," Carter said of his approach after Thursday's loss to the Rockets. "If I feel like I've got a good look, I'll take it. If not, I'm going to drive and try to create for this team. I try to keep it simple"

That aggression was one of the selling points from him.

Carter always had the reputation of being an aggressive defender. That ability to get into opponents and hound them has always been at the top of the scouting report with him, even dating back to his days at West Virginia.

That aggression felt like the reason Carter would be such a good fit. He has proven to be a much more willing shooter and a more accurate shooter than the team hoped. It is another late-season signing.

But almost immediately, Carter has made an impact in the locker room too.

Even in his first few games with the team before the All-Star break, Carter was easily seen in the locker room trying to get up to speed on what the Magic are trying to do. Watching him on the court, it is clear to see the leadership and veteran know-how that he brings.

Carter is the oldest player on the team at 30 years old. And he has brought a good outsider's perspective to a team still trying to find its footing this season.

"I feel like I'm being that voice. Just calling it like I see it," Carter said after Thursday's game. "Not worrying about hurting feelings. Just being honest and being real. This is a young group. Guys are looking to win. We're trying to find the right ways to do things right. It's just my job to come in and tell guys what I see and give advice when I see it fit."

The Magic need that accountability. They need that perspective. And Carter has been a good addition on that front off the court as much as he has helped the team on the court.

For as beloved as Jones was in the Magic's locker room, Carter has proven to be a perfect fit. He has hit the ground running and has helped the Magic pick up some steam since the break.

Carter has proven himself a perfect fit for this team. And he figures to play a key role in their playoff chase.