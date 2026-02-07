Why Jevon Carter to the Orlando Magic is a ‘no-brainer’ move

It is never completely easy to welcome a new player to the fold.

It is the nature of the NBA that players join the team mid-season. And everyone has to wrap their head around this new player and this new player to find himself with a new team. A lot of NBA teams run a lot of the same plays and actions, so there is not as steep a learning curve.

The first thing Jevon Carter did when he joined the team Saturday for shootaround was sit in on the team's film session. Even after a 20-point win, the Magic had a lot to correct.

Carter's impression? The film session was a little tough. This is a team still striving to be a lot better. And that is exactly the kind of team Carter wants to be on. That is his type of energy.

"I'm that guy you just plug in and tries to pick up energy, making shots, picking up full," Carter said after shootaround Saturday. "Every game could be different. It's kind of hard to say. I'm ready whenever my time is called."

With the Magic opening a roster spot after trading Tyus Jones on Wednesday (helping the team duck under the luxury tax), they were required to add a player within the next two weeks. They quickly centered Thursday on going after Carter, whom the Chicago Bulls waived on Feb. 1.

Carter is a good cultural fit

Jevon Carter has built an eight-year career as a tough-minded, defensive guard, willing to pick up full court and get after players defensively, even though he is listed at 6-foot. He has developed into a confident shooter.

He is a journeyman who has mostly spent time at the end of benches, stepping in for emergencies. He appeared in 23 games for the Chicago Bulls this year, averaging 5.4 points per game and shooting 41.0 percent on threes.

His career-best season came in 2023 with the Milwaukee Bucks when he averaged 8.0 points per game and shot 42.5 percent from three.

Carter knows that is his job: Provide energy, defend and hit open threes. That is something the Orlando Magic need from a backup point guard right now.

"Just watching Jevon over the years, his level of toughness and professionalism," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Saturday. "He is a tenacious defender. He pushes his teammates. You know you are going to get that from him. And his ability to knock shots down as well. Those things are the key pieces that he brings to the table for us."

Carter will be active for Saturday's game, but Mosley continued to play his potential role close the vest. It is not clear yet if he will step into the backup point guard minutes or if he will split time with rookie Jase Richardson.

The Magic are still seeking stability.

Back to basics

But there is another added benefit to adding a player.

The Orlando Magic are trying to get back to some of their basics to revitalize their defense and get back to their identity. The Magic have struggled defensively for several weeks and have slipped in the rankings and standings.

Jamahl Mosley hopes that taking the time to review everything by integrating a new player will help reinforce these basics, too. Especially after a game when the Magic had one of their best defensive games of the year, this reinforcement is a good thing.

And Jevon Carter is expected to be a strong addition defensively.

"I think it will be an easy fit no problem," Carter said after shootaround on Saturday. "I will be able to plug right in and do what I do.

"They wanted me. I like to go where I'm wanted. It was a no-brainer for me. Talking to Jeff, he still remembers my pre-draft workout that I did here in 2018. He was excited to have me and I'm excited to be here."

Carter will still need some time to get acclimated to his new teammates. Carter has been on enough new teams to know how to get integrated quickly. He said he watches a lot of basketball and has a good feel for what the Magic are trying to do.

Everyone will see what he looks like when he steps onto the floor for the first time. Everyone is hoping that it will be a perfect fit.

On paper, though, considering what the team was missing and what the team needed after trading Jones, this should be a good one.