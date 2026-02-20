Paolo Banchero gives Orlando Magic a blueprint to survive after the Break

There has been a lot of talk about Paolo Banchero throughout the course of the season.

Even for the most optimistic watching him, they would have to admit Banchero has been off this season. He has not quite figured out how to get himself right this season.

With Franz Wagner out indefinitely and the Orlando Magic trying to rally to avoid the Play-In, all eyes are on Paolo Banchero to step up and carry the load. They clearly would need him to be the star the Magic clearly believe he can be.

He had to quiet some of the noise. And the only way to do that was with his play.

Teams go only as far as their stars will take them. The Magic needed Banchero to carry the load.

The first game after the All-Star break provided a blueprint for how Banchero can affect the game and help the Magic to a win.

A win over the league-worst Sacramento Kings was expected and hardly worth celebrating. But considering how much Banchero and this team have struggled, even against the worst teams in the league, a 131-94 victory was the roadmap the Magic needed.

Banchero led the way in every aspect, changing the tenor of the game in the second quarter as the Magic went on a 16-0 run to take the lead for good after struggling through the first quarter. He scored 30 points and made five of seven threes. He had six assists and five rebounds. He made 10 of his 21 shots.

"Just trying to come out and impose my will and be aggressive," Banchero said after Thursday's win. "A lot of important games coming up. I think everybody on the team understands that. Coming out and doing whatever we've got to do to win these games."

But more than his counting stats, Banchero had complete command of the game. Everything grew from the attention the Kings' defense was forced to give him. And he picked his spots to score, be aggressive or move the ball.

There was a confidence and control that Banchero has often lacked all season. The whole game revolved around him and he was by far the best player on the court.

With Franz Wagner out for an extended period, the Magic's playoff hopes depend on Banchero becoming the team's metronome again. He has struggled during the last 2.5 months with Wagner out of the lineup to hold that mantle.

With 29 games remaining after the All-Star Break, Banchero took a critical first step to show he can take over games once again.

Turning point run

Things seemed to start much the same way they have for Paolo Banchero all season.

The Orlando Magic found themselves down by 10 at the end of the first quarter as they struggled to get much penetration in the paint.

Banchero was aggressive. He was not settling for jumpers. But unable to get a whistle and get to the foul line, he was just 1 for 7 to start the game. The team was 1 for 8 in the paint. The team followed his energy and his frustration.

The defense let go of the rope as they went from tied to down 10 in the three minutes Banchero was out in the first quarter.

He re-entered the game with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter and Orlando trailing by nine points. That is when he and the Magic took over.

Orlando completed a 16-0 powerd by the combination of Paolo Banchero and Anthony Black's scoring. The duo combined for 25 of the Magic's 46 points in the second quarter. Banchero scored 13 points in the quarter, mostly working as a roller in screen and rolls with Black. He made all four of his shots.

The Magic led by nine at the half but took firm control over the game in the third quarter. That is when Banchero really showed his control and mastery.

In the third, Banchero had 10 points and two assists. He continued to attack the basket and got his jumpers to fall. When Banchero is hitting his pull-up jumpers, he becomes a matchup nightmare for any team.

Orlando hit a franchise-record 27 threes in the game. The team got hot not only with Banchero hitting five threes. They fed the ball to Black for open threes. And then everyone else got into the mix.

It started with how unselfish everyone was. But it started too with Banchero forcing the defense to collapse on him in the paint. He patiently picked apart the Kings' defense.

Of Banchero's six assists, five led to three-pointers. Even for a team that struggles to make threes, it shows the Magic do have an engine to create open looks.

Everything spawned off of Banchero and his presence. That is what the Magic have wanted to see.

Building for the season

The Orlando Magic's defense was a catalyst as much as anything, forcing 19 turnovers for 24 points. The Orlando Magic were always going to be able to put a grip on this game against the league-worst Sacramento Kings.

Coming out of the break, the Magic needed to show a level of seriousness and intention to get the job done and take care of business. Winning was not the goal, it was the approach that will be necessary for the rest of the season.

This team needed its star and leader to set the right tone. Everything started with Paolo Banchero.

"I love how he got settled into the game," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday's win. "Started out being very aggressive early, getting downhill, attacking the basket. When he was open, stepping into his shot. I thought he did a great job finding teammates. I thought we did a very good job trusting our defense to lead into our offense, and that is why the offense was hopping the way it was."

The Magic will need the version of Banchero that can take over games with his scoring and his aggression. They will need him to take over games.

When Banchero is aggressive, it is clear how much confidence that gives the rest of the team. He is the baseline for this team. They will go as his energy goes.

If the Magic are going to climb the standings and make a playoff push, they need Banchero to take the lead and guide them up the mountain.

They will need more games like this one from him.