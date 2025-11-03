Franz Wagner believes he has fixed his biggest flaw, so far he's right

Everyone knew Franz Wagner was on the cusp of stardom entering this year.

He has become a stats darling around the league and everyone is astounded by his footwork and ability to put constant pressure on the rim. Everyone admired his efficiency.

The league was eager to see him become a star.

There was just one problem: In a league that has increasingly become about three-point shooting, Wagner's disappearing three-point shot was a mystery. It was the biggest thing holding him and his team back.

Wagner went from league average and improving in his first two seasons to worse than 30 percent in his next two. Moreover, while he maintained a high volume, he developed a peculiar hitch in his shot after returning from his oblique injury last year.

Wagner's 3-point shooting was the biggest swing skill for him, moving him from a near-All-Star career to one that should see him making annual trips to the league's February showcase weekend.

Entering this season, nobody knew if Wagner would take that necessary step as a shooter. Even Wagner's run at EuroBasket did not offer loads of encouragement. He was more consistent, but his percentages never climbed back near his early-career averages.

The only person, it seemed, who was confident in his work and knew that some improvement was in store was Wagner himself.

"I think I improved my shot," Wagner said after the Orlando Magic's shootaround before their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last week. "I think just overall understanding the flow of the game. Probably last year I forced a little bit. Hopefully, I can be better with that this year."

Wagner has made good on that.

Wagner has opened the season shooting 13 for 30 from three (43.3 percent). It has certainly helped open things up for him and the Magic. It has been the breakthrough that could completely change his season and turn it into a true star-making season for Wagner.

At long last, we may not have to worry about Wagner's outside shooting.

Franz's hot start

Franz Wagner always had a way to score even without his 3-point shooting. It is the big reason why he has long been considered one of the best young players in the league -- even coming in at No. 9 in Fansided's 25-Under-25 List.

Wagner averaged 25.8 points per game despite shooting just 29.5 percent from three last season. He took a career-high 5.9 3-point attempts per game, too. It was not like he was passing up on threes (at least not until later in the season when the entire team's confidence from deep was shot).

Wagner has every other part of his game set. The injury to Paolo Banchero pushed him to expand his game and be more assertive as the team's leading scorer. Wagner was ready to take a major star leap.

He just needed his shot to follow.

That is what has appeared to happen, at least so far this season. Wagner is stepping into shots confidently and has been unafraid to let things fly.

Wagner is 8 for 15 from three in the Magic's last three games. He has only two games so far this season where he shot worse than 40 percent from three.

He is 8 for 19 on catch-and-shoot threes in the early season (42.1 percent), a number he was at 29.3 percent last year on more than three attempts per game. Wagner was not necessarily a drain the last two years, but the Magic were desperate for their highest volume 3-point shooter to make threes.

Even if Wagner comes back down to Earth. Settling in at the number he was at his first two seasons -- 35.4 and 36.1 percent -- would be a major step forward.

It is one of the reasons everyone is eager for even more Wagner as he stakes a claim to his first All-Star Game.

Wagner adjusting to new role

Franz Wagner's 3-point shooting is certainly a big boost for the team. The Orlando Magic desperately needed Wagner to add that shot to his game. The team desperately needed the entire team to shoot better.

Wagner getting more 3-point shots to go in and getting his share of spot-up attempts will only improve the offense, adding another reliable shooter and something else for defenses to worry about with him.

The early part of the season though has been different for Wagner.

Wagner is adjusting to the team's new offensive system. He is adjusting to a role with more shooters and scorers on the roster.

Wagner's scoring is down to 22.6 points per game early in the season. His field goal attempts have gone from 19.4 per game to 15.7 per game (slightly above his level in 2024). His usage rate dropped from 31.0 percent to 24.3 percent.

Wagner is not exactly fitting in. He is still the standout on the team and a major creator for the team.

But the familiar complaints that Wagner recedes too much into the background and does not touch the ball enough are rising again. Wagner has turned in some stellar first halves only to go radio silent offensively in the second half.

This is one of the areas where the Magic still must improve offensively -- Desmond Bane still needs to get his shot up, too.

But Wagner has to keep involved too. Right now the Magic are sort of feling their way out offensively and finding the right way to make things work.

Wagner is happy to help ease that process, as he always does.

"Franz is one of those guys, he pays close attention to detail," Wendell Carter said after shootaround before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. "He is one of those guys who gets one percent better every day. He's a lot more poised now. He's shooting the ball great so far. He's one of those guys, he's one you want on your team because he makes the right play night in and night out. He's a great communicator as well. He helps us out a lot on both ends of the court."

Wagner is certainly still contributing plenty. And adding a more consistent 3-point shot should only make him more dangerous.

It is the missing piece in Wagner's development as a player. And he one that he has finally shown some signs of correcting early this season.