Franz Wagner is finally getting respect Magic fans know too well he deserves

Franz Wagner has turned into one of the best and most versatile young wings in the game of basketball, and the national media is begging to show their respect to Franz.

Wagner is coming off a terrific 2025 campaign, where Paolo Banchero and he helped lead the Orlando Magic to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Now, with a revamped and retooled roster, there's more pressure on the Magic to perform in both the regular and postseason, and Franz Wagner is more than ready for the challenge ahead.

National media respecting Franz Wagner

Bleacher Report came out with its annual top 100 players for the 2025-26 NBA season, and Wagner came in at number 32 on the list.

Considering the fact that Wagner was ranked at 52nd going into the 2023-24 season and has yet to make an All-Star game, this current ranking should say a lot about how people view him across the league.

If you don't want to hear it from NBA analysis or reporters, take it from the coaches and players themselves who've gone out of their way to praise Wagner on multiple occasions. Last season, two names that come to mind are Hornets head coach Charles Lee and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young, who both had high praise for Franz Wagner.

"Even before his injury, I think he was just playing at a really high level," Charles Lee said of Wagner. "Doing it in a lot of different ways — Just a very dynamic playmaker for himself and for his teammates.”

Young added, "Those two [Banchero and Wagner] are unbelievable, to be honest with you. They've gotten so much better since they've gotten into the league...both of them are All-Star level players and have been playing really well this year."

Franz Wagner's production

After Paolo Banchero sustained an oblique tear in the first week of the 2024-25 season, which would sideline him for 34 games, Wagner was thrust into the number one option, and he took full advantage of that opportunity.

In 20 games without Banchero, Wagner averaged 26.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 20 games.

Franz displayed a level of poise, growth, and maturity that the team hadn't seen since his rookie year in the league, and he was playing with his hair on fire.

Not only did Franz carry the load offensively, but he also maintained his high level of play on the defensive side of the ball, where he's continues to improve year in and year out.

Expectations for Franz Wagner and the Magic

There's no denying that the Magic have had one of the most successful offseasons in the NBA this year by bringing in Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, and others.

With the added talent and depth to the roster, the pressure is on for Banchero and Wagner to continue to elevate their game and help lead this team to greater heights.

Wagner, who struggled the last two seasons with his 3-point shot, is looking to improve in that area with more floor spacing and another year of development.

Franz has continued to get better every season, and expect Wagner to not only make his first All-Star team, but to potentially make an All-NBA Team selection if the Magic finish as a top-three seed in the East.

The national media is waking up to the talent in Orlando, and it's now on the team to perform and live up to the expectations.