Franz Wagner is in for career changing season with the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have reached a level of competence and contention where the national discourse and discussion seem to want to tear them down.

There is no player where that is clearer than with Franz Wagner.

It is clear Orlando will need Wagner to improve his shooting to take their next step. But Wagner is not starting from scratch. He is not even starting from a season where he took a step back.

Wagner is starting from a career season that should have seen him reach his first All-Star Game, if not for his December oblique injury that cost him 20 games during the critical part of the season when All-Stars are selected.

Wagner missed the trip to San Francisco last year. He is not likely to miss the trip to Los Angeles for the NBA's February showcase this year. Especially if the Magic are as good as everyone anticipates they will be.

The Magic are a team that everyone anticipates will have two All-Stars -- with Paolo Banchero returning to the game after his inaugural bid in 2024 -- if not potentially three after the addition of Desmond Bane. Wagner is an easy choice to receive the honor for the first time.

"It seems obvious, right?" Trill Bro Dude said as the entire panel on The Athletic NBA Show picked Wagner as the most likely first-time All-Star in the East. "The thing that Franz has going for him is former high pick, going to be on a good team, already statistically productive, and then on top of that, the analytics nerds love him. He has a lot of things going for him this year."

This could be a very special season for Wagner. And like so many on the Magic, it is their chance to prove themselves on a bigger stage.

Wagner is starting from a strong place

So much of the last season was trying to figure out what went wrong with the Orlando Magic. The shooting and the injuries were the biggest culprits, obviously.

Everyone, though, entered the offseason needing to work on something. Even the Magic's best players could not sit still.

For Wagner, everyone is focused on his shooting. That is the place he needs to take a leap after a second straight season shooting worse than 30 percent from deep.

Focusing on his flaws, though, loses sight of what he is already really good at. He already had a very good case to be an All-Star last year, even with the injuries.

Despite the shooting struggles and the oblique injury, Wagner averaged 24.2 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game, all career highs. It was a breakout season for Wagner.

More than that, Wagner, who was often criticized early in his career for slinking into the background and not stepping up in the spotlight, stepped up in big moments for the team.

Whether that was his ability to carry the team when Paolo Banhero was out in November and December -- averaging 26.1 points per game and even shooting a more respectable 30.5 percent from three in Banchero's absence -- hitting several key clutch shots, including that big one in the win over the Los Angeles Lakers; or stepping up in the Playoffs.

Wagner's play in the postseason was a major step forward. It made it feel more and more that the Magic had a second star in the making. He averaged 25.8 points per game in the five-game series with the Boston Celtics and never scored fewer than 23 points in any of the games.

Even in that series, Wagner scored four critical points in the closing moments of Game 3 to help the Magic avoid a sweep.

Wagner still has the shooting to figure out, but he left the season looking ready to be that star. It was confirmation that the Magic should push their chips in.

Wagner has the chance to skyrocket

That only adds to the anticipation for Franz Wagner's 2026 season.

Even without any improvement, Wagner would be a strong candidate to be an All-Star this season. He put up star-worthy numbers. And being on a team that is in better contention would put him in a spot to represent the Eastern Conference.

Wagner is not someone who will sit by and not improve, though. He is working on his shot and working on adding other parts to his game. He is hungry to win.

The world is going to get a look at Wagner at Eurobasket, where he will be leading one of the tournament favorites in Germany. Everyone is expecting another strong showing from Wagner as he often shines for his national team.

After taking such a big step forward last year, Wagner should be ready to take another leap forward. That is what the Magic are counting on again.

Wagner seems set for a bigger season than he had last year. And his team is ready to for him to take the next step so they can take the next step.