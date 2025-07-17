Franz Wagner's baffling shooting creates ceiling question for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic Summer League team had wrapped up its practice last Monday and spoke to the media before they headed out to Las Vegas. Many of the players were going upstairs to the temporary locker room to finish their day as the gym reopened to anyone in the building.

With the media availability done, Magic staff were seemingly hustling the media out of the building. It was easy to see why.

On the far court near the entrance to the Magic's locker room, a freshly tanned Franz Wagner was talking with coach Jamahl Mosley and patiently waiting for the gym to clear. The Magic's star forward was in town for a workout as he slowly began going through his paces with assistant coach Brett Brielmaier.

A lot of Wagner's work will happen behind closed doors -- he is a generally private guy without much of a social media presence -- and the Magic would post only photos of his rare in-town workout before he heads back to Germany to prepare for Eurobasket. But all eyes are certainly on these moments, even if no one can see him.

The Magic have a lot of major ambitions for the upcoming season. And a lot of it falls on Wagner building on a breakout 2025 season and finding the 3-point shot that seemingly abandoned him.

To take the leap into contention, the Magic need Wagner to improve his 3-point shot and get to the bottom of his mysterious downturn.

As much as the Magic can work to improve their 3-point shooting as a team, their biggest improvement must still come internally. And for the Magic to reach their fullest potential, it starts with Wagner improving his 3-point shot.

Wagner's sudden 3-point demise

Franz Wagner was considered a potentially excellent 3-point shooter coming out of Michigan and put together two strong shooting seasons to confirm that scout, shooting 35.4 and 36.1 percent from deep in his first two seasons.

Wagner was on an All-Star track and his shooting was a big reason why everyone believed he could take that leap.

His 2024 season saw a major step back, where he shot 28.1 percent. It was hard to figure out why Wagner struggled so much from three, especially considering he was so efficient and proficient everywhere else.

His 2025 season was not much better, finishing at 29.5 percent. This was despite a stronger start from three before an oblique injury knocked him out of the lineup in December. He shot a more respectable 32.1 percent from three.

After his injury, things went sideways though. Wagner finished the season shooting 27.5 percent from three after returning from the injury. He went 7 for 37 (18.9 percent) during the Magic's playoff series.

Wagner developed what seemed like a noticeable hitch in his jumper that further frustrated observers and fans. It was not clear if he was working on changing his form mid-season or if it was some mental block. Wagner simply was an unreliable shooter now.

Making matters worse, Franz Wagner was the team's highest volume three-point shooter at 5.9 attempts per game (the same as Paolo Banchero), only furthering the need for the Magic to get more consistent shooting.

It is no wonder the Magic are eager to give Wagner the space to work and improve his three-point shot.

The ticket to a title

The Orlando Magic have not made their ambitions for their team quiet.

They were aggressive this offseason adding shooting in Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones particularly to boost the group that had the worst 3-point field goal percentage in the league last year. But as the Magic learned last year when they acquired (what they thought would be) the efficient Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, offseason acquisitions will not do it alone.

The Magic are expected to make a push for the top of the Eastern Conference this season. They are listed among the early favorites for the conference title.

That is what an upgrade in talent will do for a team.

But the Magic's path to winning a title is still on the improvements that come from their star players. Paolo Banchero has to continue improving his efficiency. And Franz Wagner has to become a better 3-point shooter.

If they do that, the Magic are indeed on a track to win a title. Everyone around the league sees it as the missing piece for this team.

"I think they have done enough moves-wise, it's just a matter of: What level do your best players actually reach?" Kevin O'Connor asked when breaking down the Magic's offseason. "Does Franz Wagner continue to do everything but shoot. Does he continue to look like a guy who has the yips from 3-point range.

"With Wagner, it's weird. He's a great free-throw shooter, he has great touch in the lane, but he just can't shoot jumpers. I think their roster around their two best players is good enough in the Eastern Conference. Are Wagner and Banchero in a position to be the best players on a title team?"

Shooting is literally the missing element for the Magic as a whole. They needed to improve their 3-point shooting.

While adding supporting players should get the Magic into these deep playoff conversations, everything still comes down to the team's best players. Everything still comes down to how the stars perform and how they carry the team.

The Magic have invested a lot in both Banchero and Wagner -- with good reason. But for the Magic to accomplish their ambitions, they will need both to take another step up in their games.

Wagner finding his shooting touch again will be a key part of that. And so he is rightfully going about his work quietly.

Everyone will get a chance to see Wagner's progress when he is expected to play with Germany in Eurobasket. To say the least, everyone will be watching him closely.

The Magic might be an improved shot from Wagner away from being true title contenders.