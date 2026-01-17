5 Draft prospects worth the Orlando Magic trading back in for

While the Orlando Magic are in London preparing for their second international game against the Memphis Grizzlies, much of the college basketball world will have its eyes on The City Beautiful.

No. 1 Arizona, led by bruising power forward Koa Peat (No. 9 in the latest Fansided Mock Draft), makes its trip to play the unusually spunky UCF team at Addition Financial Arena. Just like when Darryn Peterson led Kansas into Orlando, there are sure to be loads of NBA scouts watching.

Magic scouts always have a seat at UCF games. It is their easiest way to get a look at some of the elite prospects in the Big 12 -- four of the top 10 players in Fansided's latest mock draft are in the Big 12 and three of them are slated to play in Orlando (AJ Dybantsa and BYU played in a tournament at Disney during Thanksgiving, but will not return to face UCF).

NBA scouts are always doing their homework. And the turn of the calendar is when everyone becomes more serious about the games. Conference play is the true test for many prospects. The fluff of buy games is gone, and you begin to see how teams and players handle the adversity of these high-intensity games.

The Magic do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, having traded it to the Grizzlies as part of the Desmond Bane trade. Orlando has clearly decided to invest in the present over the future.

The Magic have been encouraged by the play of their two rookies from last year's draft. Jase Richardson has made the most of his limited playing time as a dynamic scorer and sparkplug. Noah Penda has also made an impact as a solid defender and a surprisingly good shooter.

Orlando is certainly focused on their development and continued improvement. The team is not looking to make a splash in the draft.

That does not mean the team should not be looking for a rookie or exploring a way to get back into the draft, if it makes sense.

The Magic's trade deadline is focused on getting under the tax to avoid starting the repeater clock. Orlando will be above the first apron and possibly the second apron next year and for the foreseeable future.

That makes it even more important to get draft picks right moving forward when the team gets them. And that means if the Magic find the right player, they should be pursuing them zealously.

The first step is identifying what the Magic want from a rookie and what the Magic need.

Orlando is still looking to boost its perimeter defense off the bench and is still looking for shooters. The Magic are still going to lean into players who are big for their position, too.

So who are the players to watch at this stage in the draft process? Here are five to keep an eye on:

1. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Fansided Mock Draft: No. 17/ESPN Mock Draft: No. 18

The Orlando Magic probably want more established players who can contribute quickly. They want the Tristan da Silvas of this Draft who seem like they can plug in and play. And this list will be dotted with players who are upperclassmen.

If they go for an underclassmen, they want mature players who can fill in a role and will work in the shadows while playing time is inconsistent. That is what they found in Jase Richardson and Noah Penda.

They need players with poise and a specific skill that can help them grow.

That is what Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler can do.

Wagler is averaging 16.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game. He is shooting 41.4 percent on 5.1 3-point attempts per game and shooting 83.7 percent from the foul line.

The 6-foot-6 guard has a lot of skills across a lot of categories that could fit. He is not the greatest athlete and is still learning defense. But he seems willing on that end and that is something to work with such a young player.

2. Aday Mara, Michigan

Fansided Mock Draft: No. 13/ESPN Mock Draft: No. 29

The Orlando Magic are currently ninth in the league with 5.2 blocks per game and seventh in the league, giving up 63.0 percent shooting at the rim, according to data from Second Spectrum.

Orlando does not have a rim protection issue (although the team is 21st in the league, giving up 27.0 field goal attempts per game at the rim). But the team lacks a true rim protector.

The Magic have a solid defender in Wendell Carter and good backups in Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze. But their center rotation could still using some beefing up. And it feels like they have a luxury in backups with the offensive-minded Wagner and the defensive-minded Bitadze.

A player like Michigan's 7-foot-3 Aday Mara would fill a lot of needs. He leads the nation with 2.6 blocks per game. He has shown some good feel in the post with 2.4 assists per game to go with his 10.8 points per game.

He is not much of an offensive player yet, and he is not a shooter. But the Magic should be considering a big body and a good rim protector, especially if Bitadze becomes a cap casualty.

3. Thomas Haugh, Florida

Fansided Mock Draft: No. 16/ESPN Mock Draft: No. 10

There are a few risers that will probably become too expensive for the Orlando Magic to chase after. I would put Baylor's Cameron Carr on that list (in case you are wondering why I do not have him here). I would also put Florida's Thomas Haugh on that list.

Haugh is playing really well for the defending champion Gators. And all of us in Florida are taking notice.

Entering Saturday's game against No. 10 Vanderbilt, Haugh is averaging 17.4 points per game, nearly doubling his 9.8 points per game from last year. He is shooting 47.8 percent and has continued improving his outside shot to 34.4 percent.

That outside shot is going to be the biggest determinant for his NBA success. But he is a great all-around player and is a veteran who understands how to play his role. He does not need the ball to be successful and will defend.

That is why he will be valuable to contending teams and they will be circling to jump into the late lottery to get him.

4. Patrick Ngongba, Duke

Fansided Mock Draft: No. 20/ESPN Mock Draft: No. 17

What the Orlando Magic want from players are player who can fit into a bigger group. The team is looking for players who star in their roles and do not need to be the stars. They want players who are capable of growing into more, but who know what they are good at and play it well.

That is what Patrick Ngongba is doing for Duke.

In a frontcourt that has the potential number one pick in Cam Boozer and several other high-profile prospects, Patrick Ngongba has stood out by just doing his job.

He is averaging 10.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game with 1.4 blocks per game. His offense is simple -- mostly lobs and putbacks. But the Magic need that vertical spacing.

If one of the goals for the Magic's offseason is to find a cheaper third center that can do what Goga Bitadze does, this would be a solid investment.

5. Alex Karaban, UConn

Fansided Mock Draft: Undrafted/ESPN Mock Draft: No. 27

The Orlando Magic are in a position where they can hunt for rookies with lower upside who can contribute immediately. They want players who can help them win a championship -- and then grow into roles as they have to make tough financial decisions.

There may be no player who does that more and knows exactly who he is quite like UConn's Alex Karaban.

The two-time NCAA champion in his first two seasons had a down year last year -- 14.3 points per game and 34.7 percent shooting from three.

He has mostly recovered, averaging 13.9 points per game and shooting 43.9 percent from three on 4.6 3-point attempts per game. You know exactly what you are getting with Karaban. And he can fill a role for any team.