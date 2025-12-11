Orlando Magic are completely vindicated for sticking with Wendell Carter

There were a lot of heroes in the Orlando Magic's stunning come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday nigh to advance in the NBA Cup.

It is easy to point to Desmond Bane as the biggest one.

The guard the Orlando Magic sent a fortune to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire seemed to vindicate that decision with a third 37-point outing, tying his season high. His six 3-pointers helped the Magic zoom past the Heat and advance to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time.

It was easy to see this was his night and his moment.

Undoubtedly, the Magic needed a sweeping change like the acquisition of Bane to take the next step after a second straight first-round exit and an offense that could not climb out of the bottom rungs.

The question entering the offseason was how big a change. Certainly as big as the one they made in dealing for Bane. But would there be other moves too?

Magic fans were certainly eager. But it is the move the Magic did not make that is helping pay some major dividends early in the season.

Sticking with Wendell Carter at center has helped unlock a lot of offense and helped the Magic solidify their defense.

Carter scored 14 points to go with 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Heat. He added two three-pointers, giving the Magic the two-way player that makes him so key to their team.

Orlando's faith in their longtime center is paying some major rewards this season.

Bounce back season

It was no secret that Wendell Carter struggled through much of the 2024 season.

Despite playing a career-high 68 games, Carter dealt with a knee issue from early in the season, and it was clear he was not operating on all cylinders.

He averaged a career-low 9.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game. He shot 46.0 percent from the floor and 23.4 percent from three. His defense was mostly fine, but he was never a huge shot blocker. The Magic felt like they were missing something.

Carter bounced back some in the playoff series with the Boston Celtics, averaging 10.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He still shot only 3 for 11 (27.3 percent) from three in that five-game series.

The frustrating season put the Magic at a bit of a crossroads.

Would they need a more typical above-the-rim center? Already, there were calls to try Goga Bitadze as the starting center because he was a more surefire shot blocker and rim protector, even if the team would trade off shooting potential and the ability to switch on the perimeter.

Orlando decided to put its offseason focus on shoring up the shooting. The team left questions about the center position and Carter alone.

That has been rewarded this year. Carter has bounced back in a major way.

This season, Carter is averaging 11.7 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and a career-best 41.2 percent from three.

More than that, Carter's defensive versatility has been essential to the team's success on that end. The Magic have a 108.2 defensive rating with Carter on the floor, more than three points per 100 possessions better than the team's average.

Opponents are shooting just 54.6 percent at the rim against Carter, according to data from Second Spectrum. That is the best mark among rotation players on the team (Goga Bitadze is at 56.6 percent). And that is 11th among centers who play at least 25 minutes per game (tied with Jaren Jackson Jr.).

Carter has successfully been the missing piece defensively. He has contributed a ton on offense too.

Carter is one of the many reasons for the Magic's success this season.

Still much to prove

It is the truth of the NBA that nothing is ever fully certain or settled. Trade season unofficially opens next Monday. And everyone is constantly looking for ways to improve their roster and their team.

The Orlando Magic will certainly be among them. For now, it feels like the Magic will focus on shoring up their guard depth and adding shooting. They feel set at center, especially with Moe Wagner due to return from a torn ACL soon.

That does not mean everything is set in stone.

The story of Carter's career has been one filled with injuries. He has never played more than 70 games in a season. His goal is still to make it through a season fully healthy -- he already missed one game this year.

Carter's influence and impact can wax and wane. And the story in the Playoffs will still be whether Carter's brand of positional and versatile defense can carry the team and make the plays in the Playoffs.

The Playoffs expose a team's weakness. And despite the Magic ranking 10th with 5.3 blocks per game and fifth, giving up 62.3 percent shooting at the rim, according to Second Spectrum, the Magic are not considered a big rim-protecting or paint-protecting team.

Orlando's focus on preventing 3-pointers often leaves the paint exposed. The Magic give up 29.6 field goal attempts per game in the restricted area, the fifth-most in the league. Opponents score 51.8 points in the paint per game against the Magic, 21st in the league.

If there is a weakness to Orlando's defense, it is this defense in the paint. And while there is a lot of switching and everyone on the team is responsible, a lot of that may ultimatley fall on Carter.

He still has so much to prove.

But Carter has already silenced a lot of doubters. He has already proven the Magic were right to stick with him through his rough season last year. He is vital to the team this year.