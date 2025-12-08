Orlando Magic don't need eye candy to improve roster

When the LA Clippers rolled into Orlando a few weeks ago, the only hint of drama was the questions about the Clippers' level of play and why the team was struggling. They seemed to be waiting for Kawhi Leonard to get up and running more consistently this season.

Chris Paul played that night in Orlando, logging four points in 23 minutes in the LA Clippers' blowout loss to the Orlando Magic. A few days later, he announced this season would be his final season in the NBA.

Then. . . last week, Paul was suddenly sent home from the Clippers' East Coast swing and dismissed from the team (he remains on the roster, but is not with the team).

It would appear that in Paul's final season, he will have to find a new team to close his career with in a bitter and frustrating split.

And that only started the spinning of the rumor mill wheel as everyone looks for a new home for Paul.

It is not even Dec. 15, the unofficial opening of trade season in the NBA when contracts signed in the offseason can be traded, and it feels like there are loads of rumors about players moving all over the place -- whether it was early thoughts about LaMelo Ball getting traded or the impending trade request and discussions between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Magic are not going to be immune to these trade discussions. Even with Orlando climbing the standings and establishing itself in the race for homecourt advantage, it is clear the team still has some needs to address.

And it is easy to see point guard is still an area to address.

But, as has always been the case, the Magic are not in a position to chase headlines or go after the big-name players who may not be fits. Orlando still has two months to consider a trade deadline strategy and find the right players who fit both their short- and long-term future.

Orlando is more in the spotlight around the league now. But the Magic are not chasing any eye candy with whoever they look to add either at the trade deadline or in the free agent market -- they cannot legally sign any players until Jan. 9 because of their first apron hard cap.

The Magic are not about to be the headline-grabbing team. So much of this team is set.

Right now, it seems like a small tweak is needed more than a big splash.

Why not Paul?

It has already been easy to believe the Orlando Magic are one of the teams that could chase after someone like Chris Paul.

That is what Zach Harper of The Athletic did in listing five teams that could chase Paul when the Clippers either waive him or move him in a trade.

The reasoning is simple and familiar. The Magic are still asking some questions at point guard. The team runs a by-committee approach at the lead guard with Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane all taking turns running the show.

Anthony Black and Tyus Jones have taken over ball-handling duties off the bench, with rookie Jase Richardson also available in emergencies.

Jones' struggles this year -- he entered Sunday's game averaging a career-low 2.3 points per game and 25.0 percent from three -- have put the point guard position in focus.

Paul would, in theory, help in that regard.

He brings a lot of the same high-IQ game management and veteran calm that the Magic hoped for with Jones. Paul is averaging only 2.9 points per game. It is not like he was having a great season.

Paul would still present the size and defensive issues. He never had the size the Magic want, and that is ultimately where Jones is struggling.

Ultimately, the reports suggest the Clippers parted with Paul because he was arguing with coaches and team leaders. His personal brand of leadership is not for everyone. And there are always a few questions about how effective it can be.

The Magic probably would not want to introduce someone who would try to suck up the entire room with his leadership, as valuable as pieces of it might be. And the Magic do not want someone undermining their coach (especially with where the team was at earlier in the season).

Paul would be a headline-making signing, but this is not a team that would likely benefit most from him.

Need for more

This is not to say the Orlando Magic will not be active when the trade window opens next week. They still have clear needs they need to address -- and that was before Franz Wagner's injury Sunday.

They likely need at least to explore what options are out there at backup point guard.

Tyus Jones is playing a lot better than he was earlier in the season -- he is averaging 4.4 points per game, dishing out 3.1 assists per game and shooting 38.9 percent from three in his last seven games. But there is still a lot to be desired. And Jones' defensive weaknesses are still apparent and will be exploited in a playoff series.

Orlando cannot be satisfied with sitting still. And the team will see what its further weaknesses are after getting Wagner's prognosis. The teams at the top always must be tweaking and tryign to improve on the margins.

The Magic are going to go about it in their own process. They are running their own race, not chasing headlines. So their move may seem small when it happens -- also helped by their financial limitations.

It is almost trade season. Teams have a feel for who they are going to be now. And they are looking to find ways to improve. There is still a lot of time before trade season.

But the one thing a team like the Magic will not do is chase headlines. They are not in the running for someone like Paul.