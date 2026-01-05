Orlando Magic rookie continues to gain trust for more opportunity

Like most rookies, Jase Richardson's head is spinning.

He has not gotten as many opportunities as other rookies have. That is part of life being the No. 25 pick in the Draft and joining a team with winning expectations. But he has worked to make the most of the chances he gets. There is still a major adjustment getting used to an NBA schedule.

So even with only 25 appearances and 11.1 minutes per game in the Orlando Magic's first 36 games, Richardson is feeling the wear of the NBA season.

But one thing has not changed -- his confidence.

That was the impression Richardson left on the Magic when they drafted him, and the impression he left on teammates when he started playing and working with them at the AdventHealth Training Center in the summer.

Richardson has been tested at every point by his teammates. Confidence in him is growing as much as his confidence is growing. Richardson's time is coming. Opportunity is around the corner.

"Definitley I think it's just confidence. I feel my confidence growing each game," Richardson said after Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers. "I'm learning something new. I'm not going to lie, I'm exhausted. It feels like Game 66 already. But just maintaining my body and staying as positive as I can."

Richardson turned in another stellar showing off the bench with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting and 2-for-5 shooting from three. He added four assists too in 26:53 on the court.

His +14, helped by being on the floor during the team's seemingly decisive 17-0 second-quarter run, was the highest mark on the team, something Desmond Bane noted when he looked at the stat sheet after the game.

Richardson is learning each and every game. And it is clear his time is coming for the team. It is just about having the patience to see him grow in the background before that time comes.

Immediate impact

Jase Richardson continued to pour in points when given a chance.

He has scored in double figures in all five games that he has played more than 20 minutes in. Richardson has simply been hunting for opportunity.

Richardson is averaging 5.3 points per game and shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three in his limited appearances.

In games where he plays at least 15 minutes, he is averaging 10.3 points per game and shooting 49.3 percent and 11 for 29 (37.9 percent) from three. Give Richardson the time, and he seems like he will produce on a stat sheet.

While there are still defensive shortcomings to overcome, he is an average of +4.7 per game. Orlando mostly wins his minutes.

So far, he is doing everything he needs to do to get that playing time. He takes advantage of his opportunities.

"I thought he was big time," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's win. "I thought he did a great job with his energy and effort and his toughness. I really love that he plays with a level of confidence and toughness about him on both sides of the ball."

Richardson gives the Magic a player with a scorer's mindset. That has been his calling card, even as he learns the finer points of the NBA.

On Sunday, Richardson did most of his damage simply by moving into space and being ready when the ball swung to him. He was ready for quick shots late in the shot clock on two occasions to help the Magic score late.

Richardson is still improving as an offensive player. He is shooting 22 of 34 (64.7 percent) in the restricted area this season. He has taken only 100 field goal attempts this season. Richardson is doing a good job getting downhill and finishing at the rim despite his size.

He is shooting 11 for 27 on spot-up 3-pointers this season. He is a viable offensive weapon. And that offensive impact is hard to ignore.

"He is just willing to learn, willing to take criticism," Tyus Jones said in the locker room after Sunday's win. "He's asking questions. He' snot shy on that front. As a rookie, those are kind of the traits you have to have or want to have. You are willing to get better and willing to learn and willing to implement it when you get on the court."

A poised rookie

Jase Richardson's poise is what stands out most.

Richardson was playing meaningful minutes in the fourth quarter of a close game on Sunday. He is still learning the finer points of playing those minutes and getting to the end of games. He is still a rookie after all.

But Richardson has never been afraid of the moment. That stood out to everyone immediately.

Desmond Bane said he tested the rookie in their open runs. He "chirped" at him as Bane does and Richardson did not back down. That is one of the moments that won Richardson over with his teammates. The Magic know that they have him developing and lying in wait.

Fans are perhaps a little more impatient with it than the team is. Jones has struggled to score and make a clear statistical impact. He certainly does not have the offensive upside that Richardson has shown already.

But Richardson is taking the time to learn. The eagerness to see Richardson play is a byproduct of everything Richardson has learned. This will make Richardson better for the long term.

And the Magic know how good he can be.

Until then, he is making the most of the time he is getting.

"Whether he is getting five minutes or 15-20 minutes, he comes out there with a lot of energy," Paolo Banchero said after Sunday's game. "He's aggressive. We want him to be aggressive when he is out there and shoot the ball, look to playmake and be himself. He does a great job coming in there and giving us a spark."

There is still a lot for Richardson to learn. He will get more opportunities as trust continues to grow and he gets more time on the floor.

Games like Sunday's game are only going to earn him more opportunity.

Richardson's time is coming. That much is clear.

He is learning all he can and preparing for that momentum in the whirlwind of a rookie season.