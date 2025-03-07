Tristan da Silva offers rare silver lining during frustrating Magic season

This season has been tough for the Magic, as injuries have kept the team from building on last season’s success. Rather than securing a top seed in the Eastern Conference and entering the playoffs with homecourt advantage, the Magic are currently sitting in ninth place with a 29-35 record. They have lost five consecutive games after falling 125-123 to the Chicago Bulls.

And yet, it has not all been bad. This may not be the season Magic fans imagined after last year’s playoff appearance, but there are still some bright spots. For one, Franz Wagner established himself as an All-Star level player, quieting the doubt around the max extension the Magic gave him last summer. Moreover, Anthony Black finally got a chance to consistently play a significant role after struggling to claim minutes as a rookie, and Tristan da Silva has been solid in his first season with the Magic.

The Magic drafted Tristan da Silva with the eighteenth overall pick in the 2024 Draft, hoping that he could contribute immediately. Da Silva is an older rookie with four years of college experience. That experience has certainly helped him in his first NBA season.

Tristan da Silva has been a bright spot for the Magic

Da Silva is currently averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per game over 59 contests. Those numbers do not necessarily jump off the page, but he has been solid, even when asked to play a much bigger role than initially expected.

The Magic drafted da Silva, intending to have him backup Franz Wagner. Da Silva offers good size at the forward spot, was a great 3-point shooter in college, and is a solid defender. That is just what the Magic need off the bench. They already have their stars. What the Magic need are players who fit the team’s timeline and are comfortable playing a role.

Injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner pushed da Silva into a bigger role for part of the season, as he started 35 games. Stepping in for the team’s best players is a lot to ask of a rookie, but da Silva rose to the challenge, leading the Magic to wins over the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors.

Of course, it has not all been perfect. Like any rookie, da Silva has had his ups and downs throughout the season. Nevertheless, it is a win for the Magic to know that da Silva is able to provide just what they were hoping to get when they drafted him.

The Magic may not make much noise in the playoffs this season, but their time is coming. Having da Silva play significant minutes this season will pay off when the Magic are ready to truly compete in the postseason. Stars matter at the highest level, but role players can also make or break a team’s success.