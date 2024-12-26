Tristan da Silva has delivered comfort in his rookie year

Tristan da Silva missed the big shot.

A wide-open three at the top of the key would have given the Orlando Magic a four-point lead. Instead, the Orlando Magic needed to defend to hold onto their lead and an improbable win over the Boston Celtics.

For a lot of rookies, such a moment could lead to a bit of doubt. If not doubt in the player himself then in teammates to go back to him. This was a big moment and da Silva missed the critical shot.

It did not take long for him to get redemption and the Magic were happy to go right back to the rookie. Trevelin Queen caught the ball on a kick out, drove in toward the paint, taking a defender just enough with him, before wrapping a pass back around to Tristan da Silva in the corner.

Da Silva, as he did in the previous possession, calmly took the shot and drained it. The play elicited hysterics from the Orlando Magic's broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

But even Brian Scalabrine on the Boston Celtics' broadcast on NBC Sports Boston was singing his praises and marking how impressed he was with the rookie.

Nobody on the Magic had any doubt da Silva would deliver. They saw it the moment he started working out with them during team workouts in the summer. They could see his IQ and see his understanding of the game. They knew immediately he would be ready when his number was called.

"For him not to get rattled at all with the shots he is taking, I think that says a lot about him, it says a lot about his confidence," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Monday's win. "And even more so, It says so much about, and I don't know if they get enough credit, our coaching staff is freaking amazing. What they do, how they work, the time they put in with these guys to have them prepared for gameplans and personnel and what they need to do nightly to prepare for these games is tremendous."

With all the injuries the Magic are facing, they have turned to da Silva. And seeing the still quiet and reserved rookie hit this big of a shot (check the celebration, or lack thereof, as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were the first off the bench to greet him) was something they never doubted.

One thing the Magic have learned about da Silva through 30 games in the NBA is that his poise does not change. And now that the game is slowing down for him as it does for all rookies, he is finding his place. He is getting comfortable—he would say he has always been comfortable, but it has been a process, especially on offense.

Da Silva steps to the plate

Tristan da Silva's counting stats are not much to look at. But they are not something to ignore either.

He is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game. He is shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc. His usage rate sits at 14.9 percent, suggesting how few plays are run for him and his role in the offense.

But since Franz Wagner's injury, Tristan da Silva has turned a corner.

He is averaging 12.5 points per game and shooting 45.2 percent and 35.7 percent from three in the last six games. That included 20 points in the loss to the New York Knicks and backed up by 15 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Da Silva has a 19.3 percent usage rate in that time. His touches have gone from 29.8 touches per game this season to 36.5 per game during the last six games, according to data from Second Spectrum.

He has three games of 15 points or more in his last four outings. He had only four games of 10 or more points before then. That has helped him climb into the top 10 in NBA.com's Rookie Ladder. People are taking notice.

The Magic needed da Silva to step up and he has.

"He's had to step up with some bodies going down with different roles and different possessions," Jalen Suggs said after Monday's win. "He is taking everything head held high, with the utmost confidence and staying even-keeled throughout mistakes, good games and bad games. He has never wavered. He's a rookie but he's still 23."

The young veteran

Tristan da Silva's age has become something of a joke. He's an old rookie having played four years at Colorado—another joke between player and coach with Jamahl Mosley constantly attributing Tristan da Silva's high basketball IQ to their shared alma mater.

Still, he was a rookie. And even though the Magic felt comfortable throwing him into the fire when they faced injuries, he needed time to get his feet under him. He needed time to get comfortable in the NBA.

Everyone knew he would get there. They could see how serious his approach was to the game and how he would fit into the team. They saw that from their offseason workouts and pick-up runs when he first played with the team. Now it is just about getting him to the next level.

They could see how much he treasured defense and how much he wanted to guard, adding to the Magic's overall ethos. That is ultimately how he earned playing time as he got comfortable with his role on offense.

Da Silva has been asked to do a lot. And his teammates are eager for him to do more.

Throughout the season, teammates have publicly urged him to be aggressive. They want him to do more. They want him to shoot it more. They want him to take advantage of this opportunity.

That is something da Silva is only starting to scratch the surface on.

"I just try to be aggressive," da Silva said after the Magic's loss to the Knicks on Dec. 15. "I feel like sometimes, I kind of let my defender off the hook by playing a little more passive and just moving the ball. I kind of have that goal for me especially these last couple of games to be more aggressive and try to attack."

That does not change da Silva's overall approach of focusing on the team. He wants to make the right play or the right pass as much as he wants to take the big shot. Da Silva is mature enough to know what the team needs from him and when.

He has earned the calls for him to be aggressive because he has proven his skill through his hard work. The team trusts da Silva implicitly. They see that hard work and know what he is capable of.

Now it is just about letting the young forward blossom. He is getting the chance to spread his wings.

"It's an awesome opportunity. Nobody will look at your percentages during your rookie year," Moe Wagner said after the Magic's loss to the Knicks. "You can't lose. Let it fly. You determine your own destiny, You determine the type of player you want to be. Be aggressive. You're here for a reason. You have a great opportunity starting. Just kind of have fun. You can't lose. It's a great feeling. Embrace it, let it rip and play to your strength. You can tell he's an amazing player. Once he realizes that himself, he's going to be really productive."

That is where the Magic are trying to get him to. They want him to realize how good he can be.

During the last week of games, da Silva is starting to show it on the court. He is starting to look more comfortable and that is expanding his game and expanding his confidence.

It is clear even in this early part of the season how much he has grown and how much he has learned. He is starting to stack strong games on top of each other, stepping up when the Magic need him.

That is exactly what they hoped for from him.

Da Silva has delivered comfort to this team and there is a lot more for him to continue growing and improving.