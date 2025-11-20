Tristan da Silva came ready to step into a bigger role for Orlando Magic

When Tristan da Silva entered the starting lineup last year, he was a wide-eyed rookie. A 23-year-old with four years of college playing under his belt, but a rookie, nonetheless.

He was meant to fill in and fit in throughout his rookie year when Paolo Banchero tore his oblique five games into the season. Suddenly, da Silva was in the starting lineup and would start 13 straight games to help the Magic stay afloat.

Orlando drafted da Silva as a veteran wing who would be able to slot in quickly and play a role for this team. They were not expecting to put the ball in his hands much. They wanted a smart cutter, a willing defender and a capable three-point shooter.

For much of da Silva's rookie year, he delivered just that.

But even with how pleased they surely were for da Silva's rookie year, they could not have expected him to come back with this kind of a sophomore season.

Da Silva's progress this year has been one of the turning points of the season for the Magic. He is one of the reasons the Magic feel confident they can advance deeper into the Playoffs.

They have put a lot of trust and confidence in him. He has earned it and more.

"Being out there and being a starter, I already feel like that is already a big deal of responsibility because you set the tone for the rest of the game and most of the time finish the game too," da Silva said after shootaround Thursday. "My coach is putting a lot of trust into me, and my teammates are putting a lot of trust into me, too. That comes with a lot of responsibility. I'm just glad to be in a position like that."

A strong start

The exciting thing about Tristan da Silva's EuroBasket-winning run was that it seemed to be exactly how the Orlando Magic would want him to play. He got better as the tournament went on, and was vital to the team's success.

That confidence carried over into the start of his second NBA season.

He is averaging 11.9 points per game, up from 7.2 points per game in his rookie season. The Magic have a +12.6 net rating with Tristan da Silva on the floor, the second-best mark on the team behind only Jalen Suggs. The Magic have a 119.2 offensive rating with da Silva on the floor.

That is, at least, in part, because he is shooting 40.8 percent from three on a team-high 5.1 3-point per game. He has become the 3-point specialist the team has been so desperate for. Da Silva is starting to create his own gravity.

Da Silva has become a gap filler for this team. Exactly what they imagined. And his spacing and shooting have only scratched the surface.

Filling in for Paolo

There is no replacing a player like Paolo Banchero, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with a strained left groin on Thursday. Tristan da Silva is certainly not expected to replace him.

But da Silva has helped keep the Orlando Magic afloat. He has not changed what he is doing. He still cuts at the right time, runs the floor and hits threes. He is just doing more of it.

In the three games Banchero has missed, da Silva is averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 45.5 percent on 7.3 3-point attempts per game. He has increased his rebounding to 6.3 rebounds per game, contributing everywhere it seems on the floor.

Orlando can thank a lot of things for this still working -- including Bane's presence as a playmaker. But da Silva slotting in as a reliable shooter and offensive booster is part of it, too. Players have found their roles.

"I feel like it's a lot easier [with Desmond Bane]," Tristan da Silva said after shootaournd Thursday. "Also, my second year, I'm feeling a little more comfortable out there. In general, I feel like we have a great group of guys no matter who is out there. With AB coming off the bench and Goga coming off the bench, I feel like they have been playing really good minutes for us."

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Paolo Banchero continues to do weight work and some non-contact work on the court. After shootaround on Tuesday, Paolo Banchero was doing on-court stationary dribbling and shooting drills with trainer Arnie Kander, Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach God Shammgod.

Progress on his return is ongoing, but still slow. The Magic will not put a timetable on his return.

Having da Silva available has helped fill in that void. He is someone the coaching staff trusts to play long minutes and do whatever the team needs.

"Just knowing how to play, understanding how he can mesh with the other guys, understand what we need him to do," Mosley said after shootaround Thursday. "When he's aggressive, it's great. Knowing when he needs to play off the ball and stepping into his shot with confidence. But also defensively, being able to guard positionally. Knowing his spots on the floor. Those have been great for us, knowing when to step into that."

Everyone feels that responsibility to help fill the gaps with Banchero out. Goga Bitadze said it is everyone's task not to let him down and to keep playing well so Paolo Banchero can rejoin the team easily and hit the ground running.

Banchero is still not expected to be out long.

But the way da Silva is playing makes it easier to be more patient. Everyone has brought more energy to these games -- something they will need to maintain.

But this growth from da Silva and the role he is thriving in feels permanent.

"I feel more comfortable. Doing stuff, initiating, starting actions, guarding my yard, I feel that is a big thing," da Silva said after shootaround Thursday. "Knowing the game plan and knowing the opponents now that I have played against them a couple of times. There is just more familiarity."